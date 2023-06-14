Joe Pat Hatem and Stephanie Jackson

Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem presented a proclamation marking June 17 as a celebration day in the city for Juneteenth to Stephanie Jackson of Unity Group. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

Southport residents who pay their utility bills with credit cards will once again be required to pay a processing fee.

Southport Board of Aldermen passed a motion during the June 8 meeting that effective Aug. 1, a 2.5% processing fee will be added to the fee schedule, with the proviso that the city only accept cash and checks for in-person payments.

