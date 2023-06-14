Southport residents who pay their utility bills with credit cards will once again be required to pay a processing fee.
Southport Board of Aldermen passed a motion during the June 8 meeting that effective Aug. 1, a 2.5% processing fee will be added to the fee schedule, with the proviso that the city only accept cash and checks for in-person payments.
Southport had not charged such a fee since March 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic posed a challenge for people to pay those bills in person, said city officials.
“But now that COVID has kind of subsided, we felt it was a good idea to bring it back to the board to rescind that ordinance and to go back to charging for the use of credit cards, and the reason we do that is because the credit card companies charge us so if you decided to use the credit card, that’s your choice, but you need to pay that fee,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said. “The rest of the taxpayers should not have to pay the two-and-a-half percent or whatever the price is for the use of that credit card. So we’re asking you to rescind the ordinance and allow us to go back to the way we used to do business.”
The city had previously charged a flat $5 fee, said Utility Services Director Teresa Jones.
Remote participation policy
Alderman Rich Alt was over 5,000 miles away last Thursday night but that didn’t prevent him from commenting and voting on motions during the Southport Board of Aldermen meeting.
That is because for the first time in its history, according to public information officer ChyAnn Ketchum, an alderman participated remotely in a regular meeting of the board. Alt was on a cruise that had been planned two years ago, said Ketchum, and took part in the proceedings via Zoom. Ketchum, sitting in front of a laptop at Southport Community Building, raised her hand whenever Alt wished to say something to the board.
This was made possible by the unanimous passage of a remote participation policy for aldermen that was adopted early in the agenda portion of the meeting.
City Manager Therrien said she had received a number of requests from board members about putting together such a policy. “I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “So far tonight, we have one of our aldermen on here remotely and it’s working great…”
Ketchum pointed out that it was about 3:45 a.m. where Alt was when the meeting ended.
“It went very well,” she said. “There were a couple of hiccups, but I just think that was the internet being the internet.”
Cemetery committee created
A Southport Cemetery Committee composed of Mayor Pro-Tem Karen Mosteller, Alderman Lowe Davis and Alderman Thomas Lombardi was created.
Earlier, the board heard from Pat Kirkman, a proponent for the committee’s establishment.
“I come to you this evening with some very good news,” she told the board. “(These) will be my last public comments on the subject of city cemeteries.
“Since June of last year, I have stood here at 10 board of aldermen meetings to advocate for the maintenance and preservation of the properties, the re-evaluation of the cemetery ordinances, better control of cemetery record keeping and adequate budget consideration.
“I am aware of the undertone of groaning and the rolling of eyes when I walk up here each month. And I am aware that I have earned the reputation of persona non grata with you and the staff at city hall, but now things have made a turn for the better.”
Kirkman encouraged aldermen to vote “yes” on the proposal of the cemetery committee on the meeting’s agenda, and commended Tanya Shannon being named Superintendent of Cemeteries. Kirkman also gave a nod to Public Services Director Tom Stanley and the city’s Building and Grounds crew for their hard work.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the city’s two cemeteries hold historic significance. “We have put a lot of work into … both cemeteries,” he said, “and if you look at the work that has been done just in the last 18 months … you see a marked improvement. It will continue to improve.”
Addressing Kirkman, Hatem said, “This is a long-term project and thank you for your perseverance and comments, and please think about something next month. Keep coming (to the meetings). You’re just fine with us and you’re always welcome.”
Brakes on speed-limit change
A proposed speed-limit change in the yacht basin area has come to a screeching halt. At least for now.
Alderman Lowe Davis pushed for the speed limits to be lowered in a number of areas and made a motion for the yacht basin area speed limit to be dropped from 20 to 10 miles per hour.
“I know we can’t do much about the speed limits on the state roads, but for those of the roads that are ours, let’s really take a look at this,” she said.
Alderman Alt said, “Before we started reducing speed limits down to 10 miles an hour, I think that somebody in the traffic management, the state department of transportation, should give us some advice on that. There’s a 10-mile-an-hour speed limit anywhere, the garbage trucks are going to be violating this right away because they’re coming in when there’s nobody there, and I think the people in the way keep the speed down. I don’t know that there’s a speed issue in the yacht basin…”
Davis offered a motion.
“OK, so we have a motion,” Mayor Hatem said. “Do we have a second?”
That question was met with silence and the motion died.
Aldermen Mosteller then suggested Police Chief Coring review the area and speed limit change, and it be brought up again in July with recommendations. Mayor Hatem said city staff could look it over and the Therrien could come back with more clarification in July.
Dredging to proceed
Southport has authorized a contract with TI Coastal Services to continue to work for preparation for a full permit application for dredging the yacht basin at a cost not to exceed $7,000.
The dredge area includes the federal channel, which is 50,400 cubic yards, and areas around the city dock that encompass some 5,400 cubic yards, said Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill.
Other agenda items
The board scheduled a public hearing on July 13 for a conditional zoning text amendment.
Mayor Hatem issued two proclamations, designating June 4 as Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day in Southport and June 17 as a celebration day for Juneteenth in the city.