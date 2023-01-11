U.S. Supreme Court justices are gathering information on a lawsuit filed in 2015 by female students over a school uniform policy at Charter Day School Inc., which operates schools in Southport and Leland.
It’s not certain if the Supreme Court will agree to hear the appeal, but justices have requested for the views of the U.S. Solicitor General in the case of Charter Day School Inc. vs. Peltier.
Baker A. Mitchell, founder of Charter Day School Inc. which is now Classical Charter Schools of America, said in a news release this week that he is gratified by the Supreme Court’s expression of interest in the case.
The court calls for the views of the Solicitor General in only a handful of cases per term and ultimately grants review in many of them, noted Mitchell.
“The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision conflicts with several other appellate court decisions on the state-actor question, as well as Supreme Court precedent,” Mitchell stated.
Originally known as Peltier vs. Charter Day School Inc., the case began eight years ago when the America Civil Liberties Union, representing three female students at the Leland campus, sued Charter Day School alleging the school’s uniform policy that required skirts be worn violated the girls’ constitutional rights. After a mixed decision in federal district court, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in June 2022 in favor of the plaintiffs.
At the heart of the split 10-6 ruling was the majority decision that Charter Day School Inc. – a private, nonprofit educational organization that now operates four charter schools in southeastern North Carolina – is a “state actor,” and therefore must comply with the same policies and regulations that apply to government-run schools. The charter schools do not charge tuition. They receive per-student funding from the same local, state and federal sources as public schools.
“The Supreme Court’s ultimate decision will have far-reaching impacts,” stated Mitchell. “The Fourth Circuit’s opinion designating Charter Day School Inc. a ‘state actor’ will have a disastrous effect on charter schools throughout the country if allowed to stand. It would threaten their autonomy, subjecting them to the same rules, regulations and political machinations that have crippled government-run school systems, and worst of all, leaving many low-income parents and students with no option other than poorly performing district schools.”
The Fourth Circuit’s approach to state-actor doctrine also threatens religious social service providers who contract with states, claims Mitchell. A lawsuit has already been filed against a provider citing the Fourth Circuit’s decision, he added.
“This will lead to irreparable harm to those that rely on housing, food, health and other types of assistance from thousands of charities nationwide,” Mitchell claims. “We look forward to our day in court.”