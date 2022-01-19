Gunshots are heard on a 911 call in which one person died earlier on January 6 in Boiling Spring Lakes.
Shortly before 10 p.m. that Thursday the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department responded to a shooting incident near the intersection of Windemere Drive and Masters Drive.
Upon arrival police found that there had been an altercation and one individual was shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was 61-year-old Hiram Jay Willetts of Boiling Spring Lakes, Chief Greg Jordan announced on Friday, Jan. 14.
The incident remains under investigation through the collaborative efforts of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, said Jordan.
The following is a transcript of a 911 call made at 9:46 p.m. on Jan. 6:
911: Brunswick County 911. What is the address of your emergency?
Caller: Ah, I’m at the corner of Masters and Windemere. It’s the house on Windemere. … There’s a blue Toyota sitting here. There’s a silver Honda. They just attacked somebody with brass knuckles. You probably already got people looking for them. They’re here. There’s two of them here right now. One of them walking around with a gun. So, somebody needs to get here, because I’m leaving. I can’t, I’m not going to get in the middle of this.
911: All right. Did they just attack somebody, or did they attack somebody earlier?
Caller: They attacked somebody earlier and been hiding. They just got out of a GMC pickup. There was four of them. The GMC pickup just left. I didn’t follow them. The two I know are inside the house right now.
911: At Windemere?
Caller: They just walked out and I started my truck and then they walked back in. Both of them got something in their hand. It might have been a beer bottle.
911: OK.
Caller: Looked like a gun to me.
911: All right. We already have another call about it, sir. We (garbled) units dispatched over there.
Caller: Well, if it takes too much longer, they’re not going to be here.
911: OK. We have another call about it, sir. We will get units dispatched over there as soon as possible.
Caller: Oh, hey. How are you doing? (garbled) Don’t move. Don’t (expletive) move.
(Two gunshots in succession are heard. After a pause, there is a third gunshot.)
Caller: You got trouble now. He just came after me with a shotgun.
911: Did he just shoot at you, sir?
Caller: He sure did. Sure did. He ain’t going to shoot anybody no more.
911: Did you shoot at him, sir?
Caller: He’s laying on the ground. (Garbled) what happened to him.
911: OK. Did somebody get shot, sir?
Caller: I’ll tell you what. There’s a shotgun and a guy laying here.
911: OK. Did somebody get shot?
Caller: I can’t tell you. I’m getting out of this (expletive deleted) truck. My eye’s bleeding. He stuck that (expletive deleted) shotgun right in my (expletive) eye.
911: Sir, did somebody get shot?
Caller: Ma’am, I don’t know. I’m not staying to see. I know that there’s (garbled). Cop’s need to get here.
There is a 16-second pause.
911: Sir, do you need medical attention?
Caller: No. I don’t need (garbled).
911: Are you leaving the area?
Caller: But I probably do, because I’m bleeding over my eye. But I’m pulling away from the scene. (Garbled) somebody shoot me in the face.
911: Can you pull over to a different area so somebody can check you out, sir? What kind of vehicle are you in?
Caller: (Garbled.) (11-second pause.) (Expletive deleted) came up on me with a (expletive deleted) shotgun. What the hell is happening? So they know they were (expletive deleted) - I’m sorry for the language.
911: That’s all right.
Caller: They know they were guilty. What they done, was they attacked my son earlier. Three of them. It was over in ah, I can’t (expletive deleted) remember where it was at. (Garbled.) And three of them jumped me. They got it on a video cam.
911: Huh huh.
Caller: (Garbled.) Knuckles. Or brass knuckles. Or some kind of knuckles. They were hitting me with them. They got it on the cam, over there. (10-second pause.) I think I just see some cops go by. The other one’s still in the house. So if that blue Toyota is still sitting there, he’s in the house. He’s probably not. Because what they done (sirens heard), they probably came out, went around the house to sneak up on me. Because as soon as I turned the lights on, they knew they were (expletive deleted). (20-second pause, sirens louder.) Looks like they’re headed that way now. There’s another one in the woods, there. You gotta find him. (13-second pause.) All right, looks like they got him. I’m hanging up now.”
Chief Jordan asks anyone who has any information that may be helpful regarding this incident to call Det. Sgt. Eric Mahoney of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at 910-363-0011 or email emahoney@cityofbsl.org, or call 911.
