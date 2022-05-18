Sea turtle nesting has started in South Brunswick County, with Caswell Beach noting its first nests on May 10 and 12. Oak Island also has two nests, including a rare leatherback sea turtle witnessed Monday by volunteers who patrol the beach daily.
Leatherbacks are the largest of all sea turtles and are occasionally seen offshore but hardly ever lay their eggs here.
Statewide, as of Tuesday, there are nine confirmed nests. Female sea turtles come ashore beginning in May and dig holes in the sand, where they typically lay about 100 ping pong ball-sized eggs, then cover them with sand. The nests usually take 50 to 60 days to incubate. Typically, the entire nest hatches at the same time, called a “boil.”
Watching a boil is one of the more wondrous natural experiences at the coast and something some visitors plan their vacations around. Usually, local nest have all hatched by the end of September.
Local protection groups mark the nests and, when needed, protect them from predators with wire cages or wildlife fencing.
“This is earlier than average,” said Jamie Lloyd, coordinator of the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch. On Monday, the team also rescued a juvenile Kemp’s Ridley hybrid or possibly a green sea turtle that suffered a prop strike and washed ashore. It went to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle center at Surf City.
Lloyd said the beaches looked good for nesting this season. Trash, especially balloons, are a problem, and lights directed toward the ocean will also likely be an issue as the season progresses.
Anyone who finds a turtle in distress should call 910-368-6323.