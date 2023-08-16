A number of feelings have been generated by the discussion about homelessness in Southport, but there was no mistaking the two predominant themes expressed at a board of aldermen meeting last Thursday night: anger and fear.
Several residents spoke passionately during the public comments section of the meeting at the Southport Community Building regarding their concerns about how homelessness is impacting the city.
“We are afraid,” Kim Cobb of Southport said. “We are afraid for our property. We are afraid for our personal being. We have watched situations that should never have happened in any town, much less a small town like Southport. We are not prepared for that.”
The issue of homelessness in the city was raised Aug. 4 when Sally Learned, executive director of Brunswick Partnership for Housing, a nonprofit organization that provides services for the homeless in Brunswick County, made a presentation to the board, outlining the county’s homelessness problem.
“Affordable housing is the issue,” she told the board. “It is the issue of our time.”
The city has received complaints about homeless people in Southport, and City Manager Bonnie Therrien said she has spoken with Southport Police Chief Todd Coring about it. Southport Police Maj. Tony Burke said there are five to seven people living on Southport’s streets. He said patrol officers know these homeless people by name and have even taken money out of their own pockets to help them with food or housing.
‘Don’t look at us as uncaring’
Residents portrayed a not-too-pretty picture in their remarks to the aldermen Thursday.
“What’s happening in Southport?” Kathy Cabral of Southport asked. “We have itinerant, arguably mentally ill people sleeping and defecating in our parks and behind our public buildings. Some in cars are parking and sleeping outside of neighborhood homes. They are using public and private restrooms, frequently frightening staff at our churches.
“These people are not local workers who pay taxes and cannot afford to live here. They’re vagrants. They are a threat to the public safety and our public servants do not need to befriend, feed or shelter them. They need to enforce the ordinances that are on the books and move them to facilities that have (the) mental health services required.”
Cobb said homeless people “are urinating and defecating in places that should not happen … that we should be enjoying, that our children should be able to go to, that our visitors are there all the time. They should be able to walk down to Fishy Fishy or to walk down to American Fish Company and not watch people parked in a white van that reeks of urine, that has chairs and camping equipment, dancing in the street and mocking people that go by, me in particular - me in particular - so I am pleading with you, don’t look at us as uncaring people.”
Longtime Southport resident Roberta Dosher said she is very concerned about downtown safety, particularly for her 92-year-old sister-in-law who lives by herself.
“I have personally seen them soaking themselves, bathing in the water fountain at the Keziah Park, sleeping in the cars overnight, parking in parking lots at the library for extended periods of time to get internet access, changing clothes at the waterfront, sleeping in the gazebo at the Keziah and Franklin Square (parks),” Dosher said. “The other day there was a young lady screaming profanity and interacting with families walking down the street.
“It’s a very sad situation. It could potentially be dangerous.”
‘Please help protect us’
Linda Pukenas of Southport lives on North Lord Street, a block from Keziah Memorial Park, where some homeless people have been seen. She said the reason people are upset is because “we’ve seen things and heard things and experienced things that were threatening and scary.” She said she witnessed a woman yelling profanity and screaming at a woman who was walking a dog.
“Not all of them have caused dangerous situations,” Pukenas said, “but the ones I have seen and heard about are not good.”
“If ordinances need to be strengthened, they should be, and immediately,” Cabral said. “We do not need to create a homeless shelter in Southport. Seeing what has occurred in other cities (that) let a homeless problem get out of hand should make addressing this issue one of the highest priorities for this group. Think of the prospect of a tent city on the lawn of Fort Johnston.”
Cobb, who asked for the creation of a community watch program with a police officer assigned to it, said she is happy to work toward a solution of the problem, but the solution “is not sleeping in the streets of Southport and putting us and our property and our children, our neighbors in any danger.”
“Please help us,” she continued. “Please help protect us, the citizens who have voted you in your jobs. We look to you for protection and support, so please help us.”
More police presence
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, noting that the city will hold a town hall on homelessness Aug. 31, said Southport has ordinances in place dealing with homelessness and they can be amended if necessary.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien said Learned and county staff have been working closely with the Southport police on trying to get assistance for the homeless.
Mayor Pro-Tem/Alderman Karen Mosteller suggested that through the use of part-time officers, “I think it would be helpful if we could have more police presence around, not in a ‘threatening’ way, but in an ‘observation’ way to help our citizens.”
Dosher said, “I’m tired of worrying about the safety issue that when I go out of the house, they may be following me and also approach me for money, knocking on my door.”
Dosher concluded by saying, “I don’t like to live in fear and I don’t think that I should, but if we can be proactive to handle some of these problems, I’d like to keep Southport the safe haven for the many years and generations ahead.”