The Southport power and steam plant that stirred controversy with its wastewater and stormwater discharges into the ocean at Caswell Beach has other, ongoing issues that will be the subject of public hearings late this year. CPI USA’s Southport plant has conditional air quality permits that expire this November, or December at latest.
Since late 2019, CPI has racked up $473,320 in civil penalties for violations, mainly for sulfur dioxide (SOX), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulates (soot or fine ash).
Air quality impacts from the 88-megawatt facility came to light in 2016, when state regulators put the plant under what’s called a special order of consent (SOC). The plant burns old tires, coal and wood waste – including creosote-coated railroad ties – to generate electricity for Duke Power and steam for the Archer Daniels Midland citric acid facility.
The plant agreed to additional monitoring and to come up with a plan to reduce air pollution – particularly sulfur dioxide (SO2 or SOX) in 2016. The SOC gives industries a chance to fix problems, rather than slap them with full violation penalties or shut them down, said Nick Jimenez, attorney for the Southern Law Environmental Center.
Jimenez said the plant’s burning of more tires than coal made SOX emissions higher. His group wants to know what happened with the state’s request for a feasibility report on ways to fix the problem.
“They should have followed up,” he said.
In the larger picture, air emissions from the plant could outweigh concerns about wastewater and stormwater discharge, said Jimenez, adding the center wants the state, in part, to focus on requiring best available technology.
The plant has filter bags and a dry stack system to reduce SOX and other pollutants.
Continued concerns
Meanwhile, residents and local environmental groups are keeping their eyes on the facility.
“I take the new (water) permits as a small victory but we’re not going to give up,” said Linda Baker, who lives south of the plant in Brunswick County. “It maybe affects more people who live near the plant with air quality.”
Pete Key, president of Brunswick Environmental Action Team (BEAT), said his review of the wastewater and stormwater discharges at CPI USA still raises questions.
“The new permit states that technically this is not bottom-ash transport water, as the draft had said, meaning discharge is not absolutely prohibited by federal law. In short, this relatively small annual discharge will continue, including whatever contaminants the wash water picks up from ash residue in the drag-chain pit that do not settle out in the settling basins,” Key wrote in an email. “This wash water, flushing into the ocean less than a quarter mile off Caswell Beach, with no treatment process, was the initial and primary cause for concern for BEAT and the local municipalities. Essentially, the state has changed the name of the discharged water from ‘bottom ash transport water’ to ‘wash water.’ The primary process has not changed at all, only what they call it. Our minimal request, that CPI USA contain the approximately two tanker truck loads of wash-water and dispose of it in a proper facility was not approved. Instead there will essentially be two tanker truck loads of bottom ash water dumped into the oceanfront of Caswell Beach at least annually, with no notice to residents.
“We find these results unacceptable and hope that the Towns of Caswell Beach, Oak Island and Southport will join us in that assertion.”
Katherine Perron, spokeswoman for CPI USA, said the plant “is fully contracted until March 2021. Capital Power is committed to the employees, the operations and lifespan of the Southport plant.”