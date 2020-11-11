Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioner Steven Barger resigned his seat at the city commissioner meeting November 4, one day after being elected to the Brunswick County Board of Education.
“It has been my great pleasure to be given the opportunity to serve Boiling Spring Lakes,” Barger said on his Facebook page. “Tonight I resigned my position on the board of commissioners, after unofficial results were tallied for my Board of Education race. I look forward to working with our communities and my fellow board of education members starting in December. Thank you again to everyone for your support and kind words.”
City Manager Jeff Repp explained Barger had to resign because state law does not allow an individual to hold two elective offices at the same time.
The Lakes board will appoint a replacement to fill Barger’s term, set to expire next year.
Repp added, “State law simply states that the board fills the vacancy by a majority vote to fill out the unexpired term of the member who is no longer there … and how they go about it is up to the board.”
Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis had requested a resolution be placed on the agenda that proposed a process to be followed to fill a vacancy. The board approved the resolution. For 30 days from the date of the vacancy, interested persons may submit a letter on intent to fill such vacancy.
Board vacancies will be published on the city website and other media for 30 days. After 30 days, but within 60 days of the vacancy, the mayor and remaining board members shall interview those who have submitted letters of interest. After the interviews have been completed, the board will nominate and vote at the next meeting for the replacement.
Applicants must be 21 and letters of interest may be emailed to City Clerk Jane McMinn at jmcminn@cityofbsl.org by 4 p.m. Friday, December 4.
Pedestrian Plan moves forward
Commissioners also approved a resolution in support of the city’s Pedestrian Plan, referring the plan to the city manager and the public works director for implementation. The city manager is directed to prepare proposals for implementation for consideration by the board, including a bond referendum, amendments to the adopted capital improvement program and grant applications.
The Public Works director and Parks and Recreation director are directed to update the plan annually, with major revisions every five years, and bring revised plans before the board for consideration and adoption.
Besides Barger and Guzulaitis, other officials present at the meeting were Mayor Craig Caster and commissioners Teagan Perry Hall and Dana Witt.
Commissioners unanimously approved the following agenda items:
n Appointed Stephen Dunn and Sheryl Johnson to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for three-year terms beginning November 8, 2020; appointed Tammy Sollenberger and Sherrie Kuzian to the Library Commission for a three-year terms beginning November 8, 2020.
n Approved the 2021 Board of Commissioners meeting schedule and the 2021 holiday schedule. All board meetings next year will be on the first Tuesday of each month. The holiday schedule is 12 days, with three of the days during Christmas weekend.
n Authorized the city manager to accept a Remote Learning Site Grant award in an amount not to exceed $43,000 from Young Men’s Christian Association of the Triangle Area Inc.
n Authorized the city manager to accept the proposal of McLamb’s LED Signs of Bolton for the purchase and installation of a 32-square-foot LED sign at City Hall in the estimated amount of $19,578, funded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
n Amended Chapter 12 – Solid Waste, Section 12-1 – Definitions, of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Boiling Spring Lakes, by amending the definition of “windy day: windy day shall mean any day where forecast or actual wind speed is 10 miles per hour or greater.” The purpose is “to protect the public health and safety.”
n Approved a proclamation honoring Veterans Day.
Finances
As of September 30, the city had $1,840,054 in cash and investments.
In sales tax revenue, four months into the fiscal year the city is 16.1% ($112,013) ahead of projections. Because of the pandemic, the city had budgeted $1,834,403 for this fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year, the city collected $2,037,154 in sales tax revenue.
In home permits, the city has issued 19 from July to September. Last year at this time the city had issued 13. The 19 permits to date are the most ever since at least 2014. The city has projected 50 permits to be issued this fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year, the city issued 56 permits, the most ever since at least 2014.
Special events
Special Events Committee member Lucille Launderville said it would not be having any more special events this year because of the pandemic.
“The only thing which we will be doing in the upcoming months will be to decorate the tree in front of City Hall on November 29,” she said. “We are working with Parks and Recreation, and the children will once again be making ornaments for the tree. There will be no formal tree lighting gathering as there have been in the past.”
She said the Santa parade has not yet been canceled.
“I do know that the fire department is planning a Santa Claus parade through town with Santa atop the fire truck,” she said.
Details will be forthcoming.