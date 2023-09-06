Caswell Beach received a grant last year for more than $1.5 million and Town Manager Joseph Pierce wants to maximize every penny.
Having already purchased a new police car, three pumps for a stormwater project and additional beach access walkways with money from a State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) grant, Pierce is setting his sights on protecting the town’s water safety devices.
Pierce briefed the Caswell Beach Board of Commissioners in August on a proposal to transition from life buoy poles to protective cabinets that are designed to combat corrosion caused from constant exposure to the climate and elements. Guardian Life Ring cabinets are made with a corrosion-resistant material that helps prevent the degradation of equipment, Pierce said, and incorporate a quick release ring buoy system that allows the user to remove it using only one hand.
“It could help to save valuable seconds during rescue attempts,” Pierce said to commissioners. “The ring is inside the cabinet and is protected from the elements, the salt air ... the things that makes the rope brittle over time.”
The cabinets feature a 24-inch U.S. Coast Guard-approved life ring with 100 feet of rope that would replace the town’s 16 life-saving buoy poles. Public Works Director Brian Cohan said the current buoys are starting to show some wear and tear which could lead to their bungee cords snapping at the worst time.
“The cabinets will protect the life-saving devices,” said Cohan. “It’s going to be more friendly to the weather and will help us provide better maintenance. It’s better than what we have right now, and we can move them closer to the water.”
Each cabinet is estimated to cost approximately $500 and Pierce told commissioners he still was trying to figure out whether or not to purchase all 16 at one time or phase them in as needed.
“We’re still flushing out exactly what the cost would be and how many we’re going to put out there initially,” said Pierce.
The town managed to find some cost-savings on a few of its SCIF funded projects which opened the door to further possibilities, Pierce said. Any money not spent by Caswell Beach will have to go back to the state, and he wants to avoid that scenario.
“I certainly don’t want to look a gift-horse in the mouth when there are things that we need or may need, and we can substitute for,” said Pierce. “What we priced out initially, prices changed or we found something better at a more cost-efficient price and we were able to stretch those dollars a little further.”
Pierce told the board that it will take some time to rewrite the scope of work for the additional projects and submit it to the state.