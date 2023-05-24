Volunteers ensure the presence of one of the early sea turtle nests at Caswell Beach. It’s a standard practice to remove a single egg for DNA testing, part of a long-term study of breeding habits and ranges.
Sea turtles are nesting on Brunswick County beaches, heralding the seasonal arrival of one of the region’s most-loved creatures.
Caswell Beach volunteers noted their first nest May 21, followed by another May 22 and a third on May 23. Oak Island turtle protectors have documented three nests, including one that was so close to the swash line that it had to be relocated farther toward the dune.
Bald Head Island has counted five nests, while Holden Beach has four nests so far.
“They were perfectly placed,” said Caswell Beach Sea Turtle Watch Coordinator Jamie Lloyd of the nests laid this week. While the beach is showing some erosion, nests to date are close enough to the primary dunes to thrive. The group has more than 30 volunteers this season and will hold a training and update session with the state Wildlife Resources Commission on June 11.
Suzan Bell of Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program said volunteers have received training and will also attend a Zoom meeting with biologists later this season. Instead of weekly talks at the recreation center, the turtle group is working on a series of short videos for people interested in sea turtles. The videos aren’t posted yet but there is a lot of information, including activities for children, online at okiseaturtle.org.
All 40 of the documented nests in North Carolina so far are loggerhead turtles. The state also occasionally sees leatherback, green and Kemp’s Ridley turtles.
Females come ashore to dig a nest hole and deposit typically 100-120 eggs about the size of ping-pong balls. It takes 50-85 days for the hatch, depending mainly on the temperature, which also affects the ratio of male to female hatchlings.
Help the turtles
Visitors can help protect sea turtles in several simple ways including: not leaving trash, tents, chairs or other gear on the beach; filling in holes and leveling sandcastles at the end of the day; keeping dogs on their leashes; and maintaining a respectful distance from nesting turtles. In the evenings, beach front homes should have their shades drawn and/or turn off beach-facing lights and the use of flashlights should be minimized on the beach.
Anyone who notices issues with sea turtle nests or other wildlife may call the state hotline at 252-241-7367 which is monitored 24 hours a day.