Quintin McGee
(D) Incumbent
Residence: I live in Leland with my wife, Veronica Lett-McGee, and our five-month-old son, John Carleton “J.C.” McGee.
Occupation: I have been serving as District Court Judge for the 13th Judicial District (Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus Counties) since 2020. Prior to becoming a judge, I was a prosecutor in the same district for eight years (2012-2020) and began my career as an attorney in private practice (2010-2012).
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Law Degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law.
Community involvement: I feel that I owe a duty to my community to contribute in a meaningful way beyond my work at the courthouse. That is my motivation for consistently volunteering my time and resources to various community and non-profit agencies. I have a particular interest in helping young people reach their full potential which is evident through my volunteer work with the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Task Force on ACEs-Informed Courts, Brunswick County Communities in Schools, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Boy Scouts of America, and the 13th Judicial District’s Teen Court Program. Having personally experienced the benefit of volunteer/community programs during my youth, I have firsthand knowledge of the positive impact that serving our youth can have on their futures. My activities in the community provide me with a path to pay that benefit forward to the next generation.
Political experience: District Court Judge (2020 – Present)
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time: District Court Judge is a position that is critically important to the community. I decide issues across many areas of law including criminal law, civil law and juvenile law that affect the lives of hundreds of citizens daily. Upon the retirement of Judge William Fairley in July 2020, I sought and attained this position as his replacement on the bench because I was the candidate that was most equipped to serve as judge based upon my legal experience, qualifications and abilities. I enjoy the pace, variety, fulfillment and meaningful impact that comes specifically with working as a District Court Judge. Simply put: I have a passion for this work. I don’t hold aspirations of being a judge in Superior Court or any other higher court. Serving the citizens of Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus Counties as District Court Judge is what I desire to do for the remainder of my career.
What are the top two issues you feel needs to be addressed and how would you tackle them? Maintaining judicial efficiency: The North Carolina Constitution states “justice shall be delivered without favor, denial, or delay.” Recently, we’ve rated highly with regard to efficiency in getting cases into court and decided. This results in optimal use of finite resources, allows citizens to have their day in court faster, and leads to reduced costs to taxpayers. We must continually evolve and adapt to best serve our citizens as the population in the district continues to increase.
Promoting trust in the judiciary: The type of experience that citizens have in the courtroom has a major impact on establishing and maintaining trust between the community and the justice system. Every citizen and every case is worthy of being treated with dignity and respect. I promote trust and faith in our court system by explaining the facts and the law used to reach my decision in each case when I deliver a verdict.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position: The citizens of this district deserve a judge that possesses the temperament, experience and knowledge to decide cases fairly, impartially and effectively. I have shown those qualities and more in the time that I have been serving as a District Court judge. I have been a successful and dedicated public servant committed to pursuing justice for all for over a decade. Having served as an attorney in private practice, prosecutor, and now as a judge, I have over 12 years of relevant courtroom experience that I rely upon daily in order to ensure that my courtroom operates in an efficient and effective manner. I am the only candidate in this contest with experience as a District Court judge. My legal and judicial experience, proven track record of success, and dedication to this community as a public servant demonstrate that I am the best candidate, deserve your trust, and your vote.
Bryan Wilson
(R) Challenger
Residence: Brunswick County resident for over 13 years.
Occupation: District 13 Guardian Ad Litem Attorney Advocate/ private attorney.
Education: A.A.S.—Paralegal Technology- Cape Fear Community College; B.S. Criminal Justice Mount Olive College; Juris Doctorate North Carolina Central University School of Law.
Community involvement: Lifetime member VFW; member American Legion Post 543, St. James; Vice-Chair Bolivia Precinct Brunswick County GOP; member Brunswick County Republican Men’s Club; Co-Chair Veteran’s Committee - Brunswick GOP; Co-Chair Minority Engagement Committee - Brunswick County GOP.
Political involvement: This is my first endeavor into politics.
Explain why you decided to to seek this seat at this time: Due to the exponential increase in juvenile cases involving children’s safety over the last few years, there is now a need for an additional Juvenile Court Judge to assist the one already in place. I have been helping juveniles and their families in these courts for over 17 years and would be honored to help fill that role as part of my duties if elected.
What are the top two issues you feel need to be addressed and how would you tackle them? All too often, judicial officials create or enact social and/or political change from the bench through liberal interpretations of the laws. This must not be so. These matters fall squarely within the purview of the legislature. I believe that the laws passed by the legislature are indicative of the will of the people that elected them and as such should be enforced as written and applied equally to everyone. As a conservative Christian and Republican, I intend to help ensure this does not occur in our district.
Our courts have been inundated with an astounding number of cases in multiple areas of law, such as criminal assaults, property crimes, family law cases and even landlord/tenant cases due to substance abuse. I believe we need more treatment court options for first time offenders to reduce recidivism and help people back on their feet.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position: I have spent nearly 30 years serving our country, our state and our local communities. Through my faith in God, my service in the U.S. Navy, where I proudly served in the combat arena of the Persian Gulf War, my service as the NCO in charge of N.C. National Guard JAG unit, and the 17 years I have been serving and protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of the citizens of our communities as a trial attorney, I have developed a strong sense and desire to serve my “neighbor” in whatever capacity I can- the best way I can. I have served our communities as the Guardian Ad Litem Attorney for the district for nearly two years now ensuring our children’s voices are heard in the courtroom. That being said, I believe that I can be of greater service to our communities as a District Court judge.