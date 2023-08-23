Several projects are underway as part of Dosher Memorial Hospital’s $15.4-million phase I construction and expansion program.
Hospital trustees received an update at their recent meeting from Building and Grounds Committee Chair Randy Jones.
“It feels good to see progress,” said Jones.
Expansion of the Central Sterile Department at the main hospital campus is “on good ground with equipment on site,” Jones said. The committee also received its first bi-weekly update on the Dosher Medical Plaza expansion at Long Beach Road from Rodgers Builders.
Crews there are digging trenches in the cement floor to install plumbing for pipes and drains. Other crews are installing heat and air conditioning duct work. The building will receive six new exam rooms and three provider work spaces as Dosher adds more physicians at the plaza.
Expansion of the Oak Island Medical Clinic is in the design phase. Hospital officials also recently met with Oak Island and Caswell Beach town officials to give them an update on the project.
“It’s so good to take time to make ourselves available, to make sure they are included in the process,” said Jones. “Many said, ‘We left here so much more informed than when we walked through the door.’”
Hospital officials also plan to meet with Bald Head Island and St. James town officials to keep them up to date on phase I plans.
Dosher also plans to provide the community with updates on the hospital’s website at www.dosher.org.
“The updates will become more frequent as we move forward,” said Jones.
Phase I is part of the hospital’s seven-year Master Facilities Plan that will include construction of a new 8,000-square-foot Emergency Department adjoining the hospital off N. Atlantic Avenue.
Good finances
Through the end of June, Dosher was closing in on a positive net operating income for the 2022-23 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. The loss was $130,761 as of June 30 but that figure is much better than the projected loss budgeted through June of $427,027.
When factoring in all sources of income, the hospital has an overall positive bottom line balance of $4,477,643 through June 30, which includes $1.9-million in ad valorem tax revenue.
A strong June that saw the hospital finish the month with a positive $525,117 in net income is leaving officials confident the hospital can finish with an overall positive balance by Sept. 30.
“That’s great progress throughout the year,” said Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels. “We are doing better than expected at this time.”
The hospital previously implemented reform measures that resulted in a positive net income of $2,566,154 for the same period last fiscal year.
“What’s happening now is we’re going up against our own numbers,” said Board Chair Robert Howard. “We have significant improvement. It just doesn’t appear to be as good as it is. This team is doing so much better than it has in the past seven years.”
Dosher currently has 247 days of cash on hand when the industry standard is 71.23 days. It has $39.2-million in total cash on hand and total assets of $84.5-million. Howard said those are good numbers to have as a hospital.
“They are good and healthy,” said Daniels.
“They really are,” said Howard.
CNO report
Chief Nursing Officer Kate Mohr reported Dosher has filled all of its budgeted RN (registered nurse) positions with full-time staff to end its reliance on traveling nurses. That will also make an impact on the hospital budget.
“We have been busy. We have met the challenge of reducing our travelers and of hiring great nurses,” said Mohr.
CEO report
Chief Executive Officer and President Lynda Stanley reported Dosher’s nursing staff was listed by Becker’s Hospital Review as among the top hospitals in the nation for nurse communication with patients, and just one of eight hospitals in the state of North Carolina to make the list.
The list is based on surveys of how well patients feel their nurses explain things clearly, listened to the patients and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.
“It speaks to our core values. Our goal is to get it right every single time,” said Stanley. “When we don’t, we want to hear about it.”
Stanley also announced that residents who want to see inside the hospital and learn more about what Dosher has to offer can sign up for tours that began Aug. 16.
Stanley said Dosher Hospital Foundation will hold its annual gala on Sept. 15 and its annual golf classic tournament on Oct. 13.
Medical credentials
Trustees approved medical credentials as follows:
• Initial appointments – Matthew Wrench, DO, radiology; Elizabeth Deans, MD, radiology; Michael Szelwach, PA-C, orthopedic surgery; Kelly Teabo, PA-C, emergency medicine physician assistant.
• Reappointments – Patrick Ellis, MD, cardiology; Zachary Garrett, MD, cardiology; Arnold Hite, MD, cardiology; Justin Vandermolen, MD, cardiology; Robert Wilson, MD, radiology; Joshua Felix, PA-C, radiology; John Geis, PA-C, radiology.
• Expedited credentials – James Hoffman, DO, emergency medicine; Adam Saucerman, MD, emergency medicine; Rajesh Mali, MD, tele-hospitalist.
• Voluntary relinquishment – Caroline Morton, PA-C, neurology; Heather Goldfuss, PA-C, clinics; Andy Smith, MD, general surgery.
Briefs
• Trustees met for about 15 minutes in closed session for personnel issues prior to opening the meeting but took no action.
• Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland reported Dosher’s emergency room saw a record 1,118 patients in June and the surgical suite also had a very busy schedule. The Patient Care Unit also ran above its normal daily census in June.