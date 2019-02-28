Four days after picking a company to drive the paid beach parking plan, Oak Island Town Council slammed on brakes and rescinded its motion to negotiate a contract with NC Parking Co. during a special called meeting.
Council convened Saturday morning and went into closed session with Town Attorney Brian Edes shortly after he arrived. After reconvening in open session, council considered a motion to rescind the February 18 vote on negotiating a paid parking plan with NC Parking Co., represented as a division of Unified Parking of Portland, Maine. At the regular meeting, Asher Chappell and Dan McNutt appeared to have edged out industry giant Lanier Parking to conduct operations on the island.
At that meeting, Council agreed 3-2 to negotiate a plan with NC Parking.
At the special meeting, Mayor Cin Brochure allowed McNutt to address council for five minutes following the motion and second. He admitted he was charged with possession of cocaine while in a vehicle at one of his company’s parking areas in 2016.
“I made a big mistake,” he said.
McNutt said the behavior did not reflect who he is today, and he was embarrassed by his failure to his family and company.
He said he paid a fine and attended a substance abuse treatment program. His company has employed people who have dealt with substance abuse issues, McNutt said.
None of the parking clients left after the incident, he said. He agreed to include a “morality clause” in any future contract for parking. Typically, such clauses could void the contract if a member of the deal engaged in unlawful activities.
Council member John Back praised McNutt’s candid elocution, but the vote to rescind contract negotiations was unanimous.
Council will hold a special session on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. to take up the issue of paid beach parking.
At the February 18 meeting, NC Parking proposed to hire one full-time, year-round employee and five seasonal workers. McNutt said they could guarantee Oak Island a net profit of $400,000 a year.
Representatives from Lanier, which handles parking in downtown Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and more than 1,000 places nationwide said it could net Oak Island $329,000 a year. NC Parking offered a guarantee on revenue; Lanier did not.
Oak Island has about 1,100 beach-area parking spaces in more than 65 locations.
The town’s request for proposals envisions charging $2 an hour during the tourist season.
After the meeting, Mayor Brochure called the matter a “complex issue” and said she hoped council could move closer to a resolution following the next meeting.