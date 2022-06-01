More than 100 people gathered on May 25 in front of Fort Johnston to celebrate the Southport Historical Society’s commemorative brick initiative, a partnership between several city organizations that continues to grow in popularity and size.
During the event, guest speakers were Mary Ellen Watts Poole, Pat Kirkman, and Col. Willie Gore and the Southport Shanty Crew performed.
The commemorative brick initiative started in 2017 as a way to honor people, places, events and special things by purchasing a brick to be placed among the walkway in front of Fort Johnston, now the Southport Museum and Visitor Center.
“The public response has been wonderful,” said Southport Historical Society President Liz Fuller. “People love it. There are bricks commemorating loved ones, family members, graduation, buying a house, moving to Southport, retirement, special inside jokes, anniversaries, and pets.”
Nearly 400 bricks line the walkways around Fort Johnston, with more being added every year. Fuller said that in the last year alone around 150 bricks were sold which led to a new reconfiguration of the walkway to accommodate future additions. With so much interest in the new bricks which are typically laid in the spring, Fuller said the May 25 celebration acted as an unveiling of sorts – for not only those who purchased one, but the community.
“We just wanted to have a celebration so everyone could come out and see their bricks and see everyone else’s bricks and enjoy that,” said Fuller.
Visitors traveled to Southport from as far away as Raleigh for last week’s brick commemoration, and Fuller said the unveiling’s popularity could lead to an annual event. The bricks sale takes place from the fall through the new year then the orders are placed. The new bricks arrive several weeks later and are installed by city volunteers.
“People are very excited about it,” Fuller said of the brick initiative. “We’re really not surprised. What we’re honored by is how meaningful the bricks are to people. We hear a lot of stories, and that’s why we wanted to start capturing those stories.”
Space expands
As popularity in the bricks increased the amount of available space decreased, leading the historical society to turn to Alderman Thomas Lombardi, its local mason. With two different sizes (8x8 and 4x8) of bricks to manipulate, Lombardi and Ken Geiman from the Southport Beautification Committee set out to design a new configuration that would improve the layout’s character and maximize the available space.
“The 4x8 bricks were originally put along the border, so when the grass grew back it covered everything,” said Lombardi. “I decided to put two rows of 8x8 and two rows of 4x8. What makes it difficult is all of the bricks are different sizes from one year to the next. That’s just the nature of it.
“People love it,” Lombardi continued. “They kept coming back when we were laying down the new ones and asking if we going to move theirs. I told them not to worry … There are multiple paths out there so they should have space now for years and years to come.”
The commemoration was a collaboration of the historical society and the Southport Department of Tourism. Over the past several years, the brick program has served as an official way to commemorate a person or event in Southport as well as the main source of fundraising for the society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We get calls all year long from people wanting to commemorate something, so this has worked out great,” said Randy Jones, Southport Director of Tourism. “They had been doing this at the Old Jail, and I recommended to the city that it get together with the historical society and allow them to do it here.
“I’m not surprised at all that it’s become so popular.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a commemorative brick can contact the historical society at info@southporthistoricalsociety.org. New brick sales are expected to open on Oct. 1 and will continue until the end of 2022.