The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a yacht basin study at the board’s Feb. 10 meeting that will include looking at ways to address the need for dredging.
City Manager Gordon Hargrove opened the discussion referring to the yacht basin as “an important economic engine to our city.” The basin hasn’t been dredged in years, Hargrove said, and boats often sit in the mud during low tide. The Army Corps of Engineers has many priorities ahead of dredging the basin, but a state program could provide a funding mechanism.
“The yacht basin has got to be dredged,” Hargrove said. “Almost two-thirds of the City Dock is in the mud at low tide.”
Southport is eligible to participate in the state’s Water Resources Development Grant program that helps pay for public shallow draft navigation channel dredging. The city qualifies for the 66% state, 33% local cost share, but the program also includes a public/private partnership component. Hargrove said the yacht basin is designated as a Corps turning basin channel, and the hope is Southport’s application to deposit spoil material from the channel onto a Corps-owned dredge site will be approved.
“One of the biggest hurdles will be the disposal of the spoil material,” said Hargrove. “Before the costs can be determined we will need to meet with CAMA and the Corps to determine their requirements and the best way forward.”
Alderman Karen Mosteller will join Hargrove and his staff in conducting the yacht basin study. Mosteller said the yacht basin serves as a “visual reminder” of the city’s character, and the CAMA/Corps language plan clearly states Southport’s support for the preservation of “areas that have been historically used as working waterfront.”
“The yacht basin is a Corps turning basin and the Corps does not have federal money to dredge it,” Mosteller said. “The last time the yacht basin was dredged was around 2009. Currently, the low tides show a serious need for dredging. We have got to begin the process of researching relatable options.”
Mosteller said it took five years to get the city dock project to fruition and early hopes are that getting the yacht basin dredged won’t take that long.
Alderman Rich Alt said it was important to clarify the public/private partnership component of the grant program, as well as the scope of the project.
“If we don’t designate what we are talking about and not talking about … are we setting ourselves up with having to dredge the others?” Alt asked. “Let’s make sure we don’t, with good intentions, do something that sets us up that for the next 100 years we’re paying to to dredge Indigo (Marina) and the city marina, which is also an iconic thing in the city.”
Mosteller said the study will focus on several facets of the yacht basin, including its overall health.
“The state program cannot be used for private property,” Mosteller said. “We’ve got to do some research and come back with all the options of what can and can’t be done.”
The study’s findings will be presented to the board of aldermen at a later date.
