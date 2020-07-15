The North Carolina Department of Commerce and Brunswick County are incentivizing Pacon Manufacturing Corporation to bring its business and hundreds of jobs to the area with $1.3 million in state grants and local matching funds.
Holding a bottle of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes at the July 6 meeting, Bill Early, director of Brunswick Business and Industry Development, showed the Board of Commissioners an example of what the company is producing in Navassa.
“This is something that right now is helping us in unprecedented times and dealing with the COVID-19 virus,” Early said. “And Brunswick County’s doing its part by producing these here.”
Pacon is the manufacturer behind the wipes, pads and solutions found in common household products such as Clorox and Huggies, as well as towels and drapes in the medical industry.
The New Jersey-based company is relocating its manufacturing facility to the former U.S. Marine Building on Quality Drive.
On July 6, the commissioners approved matching funds and performance agreements to secure state grant money for the company’s move. Brunswick County is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for a $300,000 One North Carolina grant. Those funds also include a required 5% match for a $700,000 Rural Development Building Reuse grant, which will offset up to half of the costs to renovate the facility.
In return, Pacon must create nearly 300 new jobs in the coming years and invest $3 million in building renovations and $13 million in machinery and equipment.
The commissioners unanimously agree the project will stimulate and stabilize the local economy.
“That’s a lot of jobs and jobs in a needed area and I think also a needed sector, blue-collar sector,” Chairman Frank Williams said. “It will provide a lot of jobs for a lot of people that probably got laid off when DAK (Americas) went out of business.”
At the time of the meeting, the factory had been operating for approximately 60 days at the new facility with one production line and about 40 employees.
“Brunswick County is absolutely committed to working with businesses who want to come here,” Williams said.
Coastline Rescue Squad
Also during the meeting, the commissioners rejected a request from Coastline Rescue Squad to provide ambulance service in the Holden Beach area.
The franchise was terminated by the county a year ago because it was responding to less than 20-25% of calls. Plus, the county EMS was already working in the area, creating duplication of services.
“The county cannot rely on their services to protect the health and lives of the citizens and residents and visitors,” said Commissioner Randy Thompson, who made the motion. “Brunswick County already provides a great emergency transport service.”
Coastline proposed a compromise to reduce its service area but still, the board denied the application.