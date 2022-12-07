The City of Southport was awarded a public access grant for $141,000 from the state for its proposed kayak launch at the end of West West Street.
Through the North Carolina Coastal Management Program, the city received the grant on Oct. 25, giving Southport's ADA-accessible kayak launch project a significant financial boost.
"We have so many boaters and kayakers in this area and this is just a great project for the city," Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. "We're getting a lot of cooperative effort and funding for this. I'm just happy for kayakers."
The Southport Board of Aldermen formally signed the grant application on Sept. 16. Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill told the board that, if approved, the grant would require a 25% match from the city.
Morningstar Marinas, owners of the Southport Marina, pledged $25,000 towards a public access kayak launch as part of a previous commitment which will account for most of what the city needs to match the grant.
Before selling the marina to Morningstar in June, Preston Development constructed a new dry storage building at the end of West West Street that delayed any start to the project. On Sept. 8, Eric King, Southport Morningstar Marina general manager, reaffirmed plans to provide the city with an easement on the property for the kayak launch. He also committed to dedicating five parking spaces at the site, as well as working with the city on a public bathroom.
"This is something that began when the city sold the land at the end of West West Street," said Hatem. "One of the benefits from that sale was they agreed to donate some land, water access and $25,000 to help with this launch. To get this grant from the state for $141,000, can you imagine the amenities? This is a great thing for Southport."
Hemphill told the board of aldermen in September that Southport could end up getting a nearly $200,000 kayak launch for less than $20,000 should the grant get approved.
"I think it's a very exciting opportunity for the residents and for people visiting to have a place where they'll be able to put their kayak in the water," said interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien. "I'm certainly looking forward to working with the marina to see this come to fruition. They will be an excellent partner with us to help get this done."
Hemphill expects to receive the state contract by the end of this month and is planning to present it to the aldermen on Jan. 12 to have it signed and approved. The focus will then shift to the permit process, which could take up to 18 months.
"The permit process is always what takes the longest," said Therrien. "We're going to end up doing the permits first because that takes so long. We'll work on getting the permits out to CAMA and some of the other agencies. While that's happening, we can at least start to put together a bid package to put out to bid and see what we get."
CAMA is an entity of the Division of Coastal Management, the government agency that will review the permit. With the grant coming from CAMA, Hemphill told aldermen that the permit process could go quicker.