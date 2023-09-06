Dr. Audra Rickman knew what was coming and she dreaded it.
While sitting in a Toyota Tundra truck last Wednesday evening with her husband, Tommy, on the way to Michigan to pick up their son at an arts boarding school, the photos starting coming through on her cellphone.
Rickman, owner of Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport, had received word that a tornado had ripped off part of the roof of the building a short while earlier. She didn’t want to see the photos sent from her office manager, Sarah Lowry, but she had to, so she mustered up the courage to look at the photographic evidence at her fingertips.
“I looked at the first one and I just dropped my phone in my lap and started crying,” she said.
EF0 tornado
It was confirmed that an EF0 tornado (the lowest rating for tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds and related damage), with a maximum wind speed of 80 miles per hour, about 20 yards in width and one-third of a mile in length, struck the St. James area between 6:45 p.m. and 6:46 p.m. last Wednesday.
“It tore out one of the steel girders in the roof and twisted it up and threw it on the other side of the entire building complex,” Rickman said. “And a lot of it was just where the water got in and soaked into the insulation, and then collapsed the ceiling down.”
Facing the clinic from NC 211, the front right section of the building had a chunk of roof and some of the brick facade torn off. One window was busted, too. The water damage covered half the building, and electrical lights were left hanging from wires, said Rickman.
The St. James Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 7:08 p.m. with a tower truck, a rescue vehicle, a pumper truck and 10 firefighters, according to Fire Chief Scott Boyer.
“It just touched that one particular building and didn’t touch anything else,” Boyer said. “We saw the roof was definitely gone. Outside, it didn’t look to be like anything happened. There was a little crack on the front windows, but you couldn’t tell. “When we opened up the door, the ceiling had collapsed.”
Boyer said firefighters left the scene at 8:35 p.m., leaving law enforcement officers to secure the site. No firefighters were injured, he said.
“When nobody gets hurt and everybody walks away, that’s a good day,” he said.
Force of nature
The powerful force of nature is stunning. Photos of the damage gave the impression that a bomb had gone off.
“It’s amazing how powerful and destructive it can be, and how almost selective it can be that it was the roof, but it didn’t come any further down than that, you know,” Rickman said. “If it had hit the entire front of the building, it would have been complete destruction in there.”
She pointed out that a bottle of Tums sitting on her desk never moved. Nor was there damage to files and other items in the back half of the building.
Two domestic shorthair clinic cats, Citrus and Parker, were unharmed.
Citrus, who is at least 18 years old, is the more outgoing of the two, and well known to regular visitors.
“Everybody loves Citrus,” Rickman said. “Citrus loves people. So, Citrus always thinks that people are there to see him, so he jumps on people’s laps and he sits on top of other cat carriers, and he has no fear of dogs.”
Rickman said when Lowry arrived on the scene, Citrus was sitting in a hallway, looking at her as if to say, “What are you doing here?”
Parker, who is about eight years old, is more withdrawn and was evidently shaken by the experience.
“He didn’t want to eat for about 12 hours,” Rickman said. “He was quite traumatized, but he is back to eating and seems to be adjusting.”
So much change
Rickman is grateful that expensive equipment in the back of the building, including X-ray and ultrasound machines, were undamaged.
“You try to find the good side of things, and the good side was we have amazing friends and an amazing community,” Rickman said “I was just in such shock on Wednesday and I kept telling people, ‘Just don’t go over there. Leave it alone. We’ll deal with it.’ I didn’t want anybody to get hurt. And there was just a large group of people who totally ignored me and went over there and got anything of any value that they could, and took it home.”
Rickman said a restoration company was at the site Thursday morning. “By the time I got there on Friday afternoon, they had ripped up an incredible amount of stuff,” she said. “So it gives you hope, and it kind of gives you a little bit of help with the stress to see that there’s already that much change, and that much improvement in just less than 48 hours.
“And somebody patched the hole in the roof.”
Among those good samaritans is Rickman’s best friend, Amy Kibler.
“She has been absolutely amazing,” Rickman said. “She came over to my house (Saturday) and we spent the entire day sorting through charts and papers, and stuff like that. The night it happened, she kept calling me. She was one of those people who went over there and ignored me and had all of my (office) medication in her garage. Every time she would call me, it was a soft, gentle, ‘Hey, friend.’ I will always remember that.”
Number of friends
Five veterinary hospitals reached out to Rickman, offering help, including River Road Veterinary Hospital in Southport, which offered office space. “Every single vet in this area has offered help and has just been amazing,” she said.
Two insurance adjustors and a building inspector were expected to examine the site this week.
On Tuesday, Rickman stated that Generations Church in St. James is going to provide space, giving it a temporary home until space will be usable in the clinic building.
The hospital opened in 2006 and has 13 staff members. In 2020, the business renovated and expanded from one 2,500-square-foot unit to two units totaling 5,000 square feet, said Rickman.
If the electricity gets turned back on soon, Rickman said, staff would potentially be able to work in the back half of the clinic. “I pray that we can be open by the 11th, at least to some degree,” she said.
The building has been through multiple hurricanes, Rickman said. “Hurricanes don’t bother it,” she said, “tornadoes bother it.”
Rickman was initially brought to tears by what happened. Later, emotions tugged at her for a different reason. She had lost part of a roof, but saw how many friends she has.
She said, “That almost makes you as emotional as the destruction does, and maybe that’s a good thing.”