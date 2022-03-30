Southport, NC (28461)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.