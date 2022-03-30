A symbol of Southport’s pride and heritage is celebrating a special birthday this year.
Dropped off by rail car in 1922, Brunswick County’s first fire truck – the red Ford Model T that is turning 100 years old this year – became more than just another piece of equipment at the Southport Fire Department.
After decades of servicing Southport citizens in times of need, the truck found new life in retirement appearing in parades and at special events. It has also served as the transport for former Southport firemen on their way to their final resting place.
“It’s an integral part of our department,” Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said. “The fire service has a lot of tradition and history. With it being the first fire truck for Brunswick County, this truck means the world to this department and this city.”
Turning 100 is a momentous achievement, and the department is planning an event worthy of the occasion with a 100th anniversary celebration scheduled for Saturday, April 2, along the Southport waterfront. Organizers want the public to join a full slate of festivities planned for that day.
“What it means to our department is the history and the heritage of the Southport Fire Department, the community and the citizens,” said Drew. “We’re very proud that we have this piece of apparatus with us after 100 years. We feel like it is a very proud moment, this truck turning 100 years old, and we hope everyone will come share in the celebration.”
City sole owner of iconic truck
The Model T replaced a 1916 hand drawn horse cart at a time when the city limits only stretched north as far as Owens Street. The truck came with no pump, but it did have two tanks capable of discharging 50 gallons of water, as well as several soda-acid fire extinguishers and hoses that could connect to the municipal water system. Often difficult to start due to the complex pedal and timing arrangement, firemen found themselves pushing the truck to emergency calls.
“It had military wheels on the back, and they would roll it off a ramp to start it,” said Battalion Chief Ralph Treadway, who took over primary driving responsibilities more than 25 years ago. “Sometimes it wouldn’t start and they would have to push it. Can you imagine pushing a Model T truck to the fire and then having to fight it?”
Driving the timeless classic is a privilege, Treadway said, but also a little nerve-racking, and that’s without having to remember what pedals and levers need to be pushed or pulled in the right order.
“You have to be kind of an octopus to drive her,” Treadway said with a laugh. “You also have to have an ear for the sound of the motor because you have to adjust the sparks, where on a car today it’s automatically done for you. You have to keep adjusting on it until it runs smooth.”
Southport Fire Department Captain Dickie Marlow, who passed away in 2015, passed the driving torch to Treadway in 1995 after spending decades behind the wheels. Marlow’s father, Ed Marlow, was serving as fire chief in 1948 when the department finally retired the truck. Firefighter Dan Harrelson traded a set of tires to the city for the truck a few years later and kept it at the Old Robin’s Nest before eventually donating it back to Southport.
Harrelson never changed the original title, however, leaving the City of Southport as the Model T’s sole owner.
‘It’s a big part of our history’
Firefighters continued to use the truck over the years, but the years started to take their toll on the Ford. In the late 1980s, Fire Chief Greg Cumbee and Assistant Chief Billy Drew, Charles’s father, embarked on an endeavor to restore the now-antique truck. Needing an estimated $28,000, the duo, along with help from their fellow firefighters and support from the community, held a massive fundraiser, selling almost 2,000 pounds of barbecue in two days to raise the money.
“It’s our history,” Cumbee said. “Some of the men with us then remember when it was in operation. We decided we couldn’t just let it sit there. It was starting to rot. There is a lot of wood on it. A lot of the firemen jumped up and wanted to do it.
“We put it in the station and worked on it, but we couldn’t make it look the way it does today.”
Creason Motors in Charlotte completed the restoration in approximately nine months, keeping 95% of the truck’s original parts. One of the unoriginal parts is a water pump installed to keep the truck from running so hot. At the time of its restoration, only two other Model Ts like it remained in operation. The truck returned to service during the 1991 Fourth of July parade.
“It was a big deal and I’m glad we did it,” said Cumbee of the restoration. “The community really wanted to be a part of it. It’s remarkable that we still have it. It was the guys who kept it up and kept it running. I remember seeing it running when I was a child, and that truck carried my dad to the grave.
“It’s a big part of our history.”
Celebration like no other
Southport Fire Department is pulling out all the stops for the truck’s 100th anniversary. The Centennial Birthday Bash Car & Truck Show, hosted by both the department and the Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club, will start at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Howe and Bay streets with more than 300 classic cars will be on display, including a 1967 State Highway Patrol car, as well as other vintage emergency services conveyances.
Show registration will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m. Registration that day will be $25. There are dash plaques for the first 100 entries and over 70 trophies will be presented.
The Back Porch Rockers will be on stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and DJ will spin oldies starting at 10 a.m. There will be a 50/50 Cash Raffle and winners do not need to be present.
The festivities will also include several large bounce houses and activities for kids, live music, food and T-shirt sales.
Cumbee will serve as grand marshal of a parade starting at 4 p.m. led by the guest of honor - the Model T - which will lead a caravan of classic cars north on Howe Street from Waterfront Park to fire department headquarters where cake and refreshments await everyone who wishes to attend.
“It’s going to be a wonderful day of celebration of the Southport Fire Department’s rich history,” Drew said. “We’re going to have a cake in the shape of the Model T and we invite the public to attend.
“I look at it as an icon and really as a centerpiece of tradition for fire service in Southport.”