While the plan faces several major hurdles, the draft N.C. House budget rolled out Monday and Tuesday includes funding for at least eight projects in Brunswick County, including millions for infrastructure in Southport, Oak Island and Boiling Spring Lakes.
The House budget could be amended and is subject to a third vote on Thursday. Then it goes to the Senate, which has already unveiled its two-year spending plan.
If both chambers can agree, the plan will go to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has yet to approve a formal budget. State government has been operating on a series of appropriations or “mini-budgets” since 2016.
That said, there are encouraging possibilities for Southeast Brunswick County.
Details in the House budget call for $5-million to repair the Southport waterfront and $1.4-million to finish the Howe Street sewer replacement, $14-million to replace three dams at Boiling Spring Lakes and $20-million for shoreline improvements at Oak Island.
State Rep. Charlie Miller laid out details of his budget proposals Tuesday and said he also inserted language to provide $1-million for a county playground and park near Holden Beach, $1-million for a pilot project to utilize local jail inmates for countywide litter pick-up, $2-million for training law enforcement officers on dealing with veterans’ mental health issues and $50,000 to assist Brunswick Senior Resources Inc., which provides transportation and lunches to senior citizens.
Miller, a Southport Republican, represents the 19th District which includes parts of Brunswick and New Hanover counties. He said he was proud to include more than $50-million in appropriations for his district.
“I’m very encouraged by it,” Miller said Tuesday. “I feel like we have a strong voice in the Senate, under Sen. Bill Rabon. (R-Brunswick). From what I’m hearing on both sides of the aisle, they are very optimistic on Governor Cooper signing this budget.”
Miller is chief deputy for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and a former member of the county school board. He said he had worked hard to develop relationships, listen and be a quick study as a freshman member of the General Assembly.
“I hope we can keep everything in there,” said Miller, and he predicted it would be at least until September before a final vote on the budget is taken.
The House plan calls for increasing average teacher pay by 5.5-percent and raises for other state employees that are slightly higher than the Senate proposal, and would provide $500 bonuses for state employees and teachers who stayed on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also lower the corporate income tax from 2.5-percent to 2-percent over two years. The Senate plan would zero-out corporate taxes in two years.
The $27.5-billion House spending plan is 664 pages; the committee report spans 682 pages.