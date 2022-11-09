New BSL fire department station

This illustration shows the new BSL fire department station, construction of which is expected to begin in January. The architect is Pinnacle Architecture.

 

At its meeting Nov. 1, the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to officially accept the $250,000 appropriation from the N.C. General Assembly on behalf of the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue Department.

The Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue Volunteer Department was awarded a State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) grant for $250,000, similar to the $14 million direct appropriation it received for the dam restoration project, according to the staff report. The grant was listed in the General Assembly Committee Report as the City of Boiling Spring Lakes, and the city needed to accept the grant and then pay the funds to the fire department.