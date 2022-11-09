At its meeting Nov. 1, the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to officially accept the $250,000 appropriation from the N.C. General Assembly on behalf of the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue Department.
The Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue Volunteer Department was awarded a State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) grant for $250,000, similar to the $14 million direct appropriation it received for the dam restoration project, according to the staff report. The grant was listed in the General Assembly Committee Report as the City of Boiling Spring Lakes, and the city needed to accept the grant and then pay the funds to the fire department.
The new fire department station will be located on the lot on N.C. 87 between Dollar General and Pepperoni Grill.
“We did sign a contract, so that is in the works,” Chief Theresa Tickle said at the meeting. “The signs went up the other day.”
“Other cities have paid fire departments. They get a station like that and it’s no big deal,” said Commissioner David Mammay. “This is a volunteer department that’s doing it. I’m just really proud of our fire department and all the hard work they did.”
The new station will have three drive-through bays, six bunk rooms and showers for staffing needs. The current plans are to start the grading process in January 2023 and to be completed with the full project by December 2023, said Tickle.
“The current station we’re in now doesn’t have showers, bunk rooms or a kitchen to accommodate paid staff,” said Tickle. “We’re building a station that is greatly needed and long overdue.”
Stormwater project
The board approved the Holly, Redwood, Walnut stormwater project. The city has been awarded a grant in the amount of $250,000 for the project from Golden LEAF. In March, the Board of Commissioners approved the application for the grant. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded the grant in August and the agreement was signed by City Manager David Andrews. The Holly, Redwood, Walnut project has an overall budget of $520,000, with $250,000 being reimbursed by the Golden LEAF grant.
Bonuses
The board approved payment of the annual longevity bonus to all full- and part-time employees for this year. The longevity bonus for each full- and part-time employee was included in the total salary listed in the city’s budget, which was approved in June. The total for these bonuses is approximately $23,000.
Founders Day festival
The Parks & Recreation Department is planning a Founders Day festival, tentatively set for Friday, April 1. Some of the events planned are a 5K race, disc golf tournament, food truck rodeo (vendors selling food and drink), historical activities, kayak races, battle of the bands, a photography contest and a midway with games and inflatables.
Briefs
The board approved a resolution to authorize an application to the Southport/Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce. The mission of the Southport/Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the general welfare of its members and the prosperity of the area so that all citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper. Members of the Planning Board suggested the city become a member to promote the businesses in the city. The fee is $110 per fiscal year.
The board also approved a request for the postmaster city delivery curbside service to be continued to the Highlands subdivision and all other similar existing lots within the city.
Board appointments
• The board appointed Kimiko Miller to the Library Commission for a three-year term ending Nov. 6, 2025.
• The board appointed Renee Hope as first alternate to the Library Commission for a three-year term ending Nov. 1, 2025.
• The board appointed Hazel LaCoste as second alternate to the Library Commission for a three-year term ending Nov. 1, 2025.
• The board appointed Juanita Sizemore to the Community Appearance Commission to complete an unexpired term ending April 3, 2026.
• The board appointed Travis Cruise to the Planning Board for a two-year term ending Nov. 1, 2025.
• The board appointed Alicia Devereaux to the Grants Committee to complete an unexpired two-year term ending May 3, 2024.