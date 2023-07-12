St. James Town Council unanimously passed its 2023-24 fiscal year budget recently despite some last minute opposition to a proposed shoreline project. The budget went into effect July 1.
On June 7 council approved the $5.2 million budget that maintains its current tax rate of six cents per $100 property valuation. Property values in St. James increased more than 50% after the Brunswick County revaluation went into effect earlier this year, but the town was unable to reflect the change in its tax rate due to a state statute.
In order to receive state-shared revenues, municipalities are required to maintain a tax rate of at least five cents per $100. During a May 3 public hearing, St. James Finance Director Pauline Haran said that a revenue-neutral rate using the new property values would drop the town under that threshold, jeopardizing millions of dollars in state-shared funding.
“Statute requires that the calculations for a revenue neutral rate is in the budget,” Haran said. “In calculating the revenue neutral tax rate, mathematically it is .0389, or it translates into 4 cents per $100 assessed property value.”
St. James typically receives approximately $3 million of state-shared revenue every year. The town implemented a one-cent tax in 2019 to serve as an emergency relief fund that would be eliminated once it grew to $1.5 million. Ad valorem taxes increased more than 50% by keeping the tax rate the same, which will lead to $1.96 million additional revenue. The new budget also included $850,000 for a new St. James Fire Department pumper truck.
“We tend to budget as conservative as possible,” said Mayor Jean Toner. “We are pleased that we are able to continue to invest in the safety and security of our residents. With our disaster recovery fund, our vehicle replacement for the fire department, we strengthen our ability to respond immediately to a hurricane and we’re able to give our first responders the resources they need.”
More than 30% of the budget went toward the fire department, with the pumper truck replacement accounting for a majority of the 2% increase from the previous fiscal year.
“It went very well,” said Councilman Jim Board of the budget process. “The biggest issue that we had to approach was the reassessments of all of the properties by the county and trying to communicate the effect of that on the town’s taxes.
“We’re at the lowest possible rate,” added Board. “The rate dropped, not the taxes. Unfortunately, dropping below that minimum could cost close to $3 million.”
The $340,000 allocated for the completion of a living shoreline near Waterway Park remained in the budget but will be spent on something else after council received public pushback on the project. Several residents attended the board’s June meeting and expressed opposition to the cost and overall effectiveness of the proposed 2,501-foot project. Council elected to nix the project altogether.
“Preliminary information indicated that there was more support than there appeared to be,” Toner said following the meeting.
St. James Town Council will meet for its monthly agenda work session at 10 a.m. July 20 at town tall.