St. James Town Council unanimously passed its 2023-24 fiscal year budget recently despite some last minute opposition to a proposed shoreline project. The budget went into effect July 1.

On June 7 council approved the $5.2 million budget that maintains its current tax rate of six cents per $100 property valuation. Property values in St. James increased more than 50% after the Brunswick County revaluation went into effect earlier this year, but the town was unable to reflect the change in its tax rate due to a state statute.