The Southport Zoning Board of Adjustment unanimously upheld the city’s interpretation of the development rules on Tuesday, effectively denying Southport Marina’s plans to add 86 lift slips and an undetermined number of side-tie areas.
Staff denied the plans July 31 after previously telling marina leaders that they needed to plan for sufficient parking and obtain a state Coastal Area Management Act permit, testimony revealed.
Town Planner Thomas Lloyd wrote that the unified development ordinance did not allow for the marina to construct rigid and floating docks with boat slips in the marshy areas north and south of the site that are zoned “open space.”
Parts of the marina property are zoned open space and parts are zoned for business. Lloyd testified that specific uses had to meet the rules for the specific zoning on the map. The only permitted use in open spaces is for city facilities, parks and recreational facilities.
Attorney Sam Franck, representing the marina, said it had been the city’s policy for 30 years to allow docks in areas zoned for open space. He gave several examples of homeowners who have docks in open space areas. He also produced a copy of a 2008 City of Southport certificate of occupancy for Southport Marina’s recreational dock, which is at least partly in the open space zone.
Gray Styers, representing city staff, said Southport values the marina and acknowledged the facility inured serious damage from the hurricane. He argued, however, that the city and the board of adjustment were obligated to uphold the rules.
Styers said Southport Marina could seek a text amendment to allow marinas in open spaces or it could seek to rezone the affected property, which includes 46 acres.
Robin Rose of Preston Development, the marina’s owners, said he and marina staff acted in good faith after initially consulting with city staff on their plans. He said that at one point, Southport Marina offered to rebuild the city’s damaged dock at its own expense and turn it back over to the city when it recovered the costs.
Rose said the marina also offered to scale back its plans and not build docks on the south side of the Old Yacht Basin, across from the row of restaurants on the other side.
Rose and marina manager Hank Whitley agreed they wouldn’t have spent considerable time and money on the plan had they known the city would scuttle it over zoning concerns.
Styers countered that city officials do not have the authority to cut deals that violate the ordinance, or engage in “contract zoning.”
The hearing lasted more than three hours and is available to view on the city’s website.