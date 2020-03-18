Disappointing but necessary.
That has been the reaction of South Brunswick High School coaches to a three-week suspension of spring sports through April 6 because of the new coronavirus.
The North Carolina High School Board of Directors moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 13, through at least Monday, April 6.
In a statement, the board said it “will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.”
When the NCHSAA made the statement Thursday afternoon, Brunswick County schools were still open.
“It caught me by surprise,” South Brunswick Athletic Director Chris Roehner said. “I really thought that the state would wait until the (state basketball) championships (ended) and then make a statement on Sunday morning or Sunday night. I never expected athletics to be suspended for three weeks.”
South participates in seven spring sports: girls soccer, girls and boys lacrosse, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, baseball and track and field. According to rosters, the number of South athletes in spring sports is 178.
Professional sports leagues and the NCAA have announced suspensions and cancellations of games and tournaments. South baseball coach Mike Anderson said those decisions may have had an impact on the NCHSAA. His team has played four games.
“You look at the professional leagues and what’s going on, and it’s pushing down to college,” he said. “So, we felt like it was coming our way, also.
“By all means, the state has to take the precautions to take care of everybody within our state. Of course we don’t like it, but it’s something that we totally understand and, hopefully, everybody stays safe and this thing doesn’t spread like it potentially could do.”
South girls lacrosse coach Will Hutchinson said the suspension hits the lacrosse season hard. The Cougars will have played three games before the suspension.
“That’s most of my season,” he said. “I think I had three games every week. That’s nine games out of 15. Hopefully, we’ll get to make up some of them. But you don’t know. The boys’ season and mine are essentially over.
“I get it. Safety is the most important thing. There are a whole lot more important things right now than lacrosse and sports.”
Mike Webster, the South girls soccer coach, agreed with Hutchinson. His team played two games before the suspension.
“I was a police officer for 20 years in Baltimore,” he said, “so safety comes first. My thoughts would be to tell the girls work out at home, keep yourself in shape, keep a ball on your foot, stay sharp. And when April 6 comes, if they release us, be already for April 7.”
South Brunswick Middle School also has been affected.
“As of right now we have canceled baseball and softball and are projected to pick up with track April 6. Dates will have to be rescheduled,” SBMS Athletic Director Justin Garza said.
What happens in April is uncertain.
“It’s scary,” Roehner said. “The kids are not doing anything for the next few weeks, what’s going to happen on April 7 when they’re allowed to do something?
“They’re not going to be in any condition or any shape to do anything. That would be my concern — the threat of injury once they get back on the playing field.”
Anderson had similar thoughts.
“Our concerns are, of course, arms, guys on the mound,” he said. “They got to get their throwing in. The hitting part of it, too, missing reps.”
As Anderson talked, he stood a few feet from the hitting facility completed last spring. Ironically, South baseball and softball players will be unable to use it during the suspension.
“You hope your kids will get out and not sit on the couch the whole time. Of course, not going in crowds but at least getting out there and keeping themselves in shape, throwing with somebody if they can, whatever they can do, to kind of stay game ready.”
If games resume the week of April 5, scheduling will be complicated because of conflicting spring breaks among the conference teams.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what our conference establishes once we do start back up,” Anderson said, “You look at our situation, we start back April 6. New Hanover County is going to be on spring break. It’s just us, West and North. And then you look back at the following week, we are on spring break.
“I kind of already feel like it’s going to be playing through the conference only once. Who knows, we may not be in school come Monday.”
Roehner, head of the MEC, said the new schedule would be collaborative.
“That will be a conference decision,” he said. “Within the next few weeks, I will call a Mideastern Conference A.D. meeting and we will come up with some type of plan or solution to how we get through this.”
And Anderson noted all conference teams would have the same obstacles to hurdle.
“It’s bad as far as the spring sports go, but it’s totally understandable,” he said. “The thing about it is everybody’s in the same boat. So when everybody does start back April 6, it’s not like one team should be ahead the other as far as advantages.”
Hutchinson is confident the new schedule will be fair.
“We got some good leadership,” he said. “Coach Roehner and the other A.D.s., they’ll make the best decision for the kids and us once they’re able to make a decision.”
BCC baseball, softball seasons end
Following the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NJCAA said on Monday it has decided “to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year.”
Regarding eligibility for spring sports, “no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation,” the NJCAA wrote on its website.
BCC softball announced Monday on Facebook the end of its inaugural season: “We are so sad to announce that our season has come to an end due to COVID-19. To say the least, we are heartbroken. ... This group of girls is so special and even in our short time they definitely made history for themselves and the program.”
The Dolphins’ regular season was set to end April 24. BCC finishes 2-8.
The BCC baseball team was ranked No. 6 in the NJCAA Division II poll March 9. The Dolphins were 6-2 and tied for third in the 12-team Region 10, 11-3 overall. Its regular season was set end May 3.
Brunswick County Parks and Recreation
This is the statement by Brunswick County Parks and Recreation about its activities:
“As of March 12, all Brunswick County Parks and Recreation leagues, programs, local leagues, weekend tournaments, activities, etc., have been suspended until further notice in response to the coronavirus.
“We will keep everyone informed as to any new information as it becomes available in regards to programs and leagues.
“As of now, parks will remain open during normal business hours, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.”
All Dixie Youth activities are suspended until further notice. This includes Southport-Oak Island Dixie Youth.
Aaron Perkins, director of Brunswick County Parks and Recreation, posted this Thursday on Facebook: “Outside groups activities hosted at county facilities or parks are also being advised to cancel their events.”