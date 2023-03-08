Development Services Director Travis Henley told the Southport Planning Board during its Feb. 16 meeting that he doesn’t foresee making any more alterations to the city’s short-term rental ordinance.
The Southport Board of Aldermen approved several changes to the ordinance last September at the recommendation of City Attorney Norwood Blanchard III in the aftermath of a ruling from the N.C. Court of Appeals that included: suspending enforcement of the permitting requirement; preparing a list of persons who previously paid the fee for a refund of the cost; and referring the ordinance back to the planning board for any text amendments that are needed to comply with new requirements.
Henley told the planning board the only change made to the ordinance was suspension of the permitting requirement.
“That’s all they did,” Henley said. “Everything else in that ordinance about short-term rentals is still as applicable as the day it was adopted and is going to stay that way. Any draft we bring forward to you will not propose any changes to that.”
Blanchard’s recommendation followed the April 2022 case, Schroeder vs. the City of Wilmington, in which the court of appeals prohibited towns from regulating short-term rentals by requiring permits and provisions that are tied to the permit requirement. Southport previously required annual permits and short-term rental ordinance provisions that were tied to those permits.
The city maintained the ability to regulate short-term rentals through zoning and still can have additional regulations for short-term rental operators.
“Everything we’re doing is exactly what the ordinance says to do, which is short-term rentals are not allowed in any residential district other than a (planned urban development),” said Henley. “As far as I’m concerned, I have no inclination to the contrary that anything the city is doing right now, in regards to regulations for short-term rentals, is in any way illegal.”
In other business:
• Henley said the developer of 115 N. Howe St. submitted a new site plan for the proposed three-story structure, but not all of the comments sent by staff were answered. Once the remaining questions are addressed, Henley said the project’s review committee will schedule another meeting.
• City Planner Maureen Meehan said the applicant for the project at 101 E. Moore St. is having a professional traffic consultant come in to help figure out parking concerns.
• Developers for the Shoppes at Dutchman Village project, Henley said, are not requesting a waiver from a traffic impact analysis and plan to conduct a new one. The study is expected to take a few months and once the results are in, the project’s review committee will schedule a meeting.
• City staff will continue to study a request for an alley abandonment on North Caswell Avenue. Henley said staff is looking at similar situations around the city in an effort to remain consistent on similar decisions.
City issues refunds
The City of Southport is in the process of issuing refunds for fees that were paid to register a short-term rental or homestay.
The city adopted an amendment to its Unified Development Ordinance last July that set supplemental standards for short-term rentals and homestays. The NC Court of Appeals ruled in the case Schroeder vs. the City of Wilmington that cities cannot authorize registration of short-term rentals, which Southport previously did in its UDO in order to ensure compliance with standards and occupancy tax requirements. The city is refunding the fees that it collected as part of the registration program.
The city anticipates processing all of the refunds by the end of the month. Anyone who paid via debit or credit card is asked to verify that the card is active so the payment can be reversed. If the card is no longer active, notify Tori Deviney at 910-457-7925.