Development Services Director Travis Henley told the Southport Planning Board during its Feb. 16 meeting that he doesn’t foresee making any more alterations to the city’s short-term rental ordinance. 

The Southport Board of Aldermen approved several changes to the ordinance last September at the recommendation of City Attorney Norwood Blanchard III in the aftermath of a ruling from the N.C. Court of Appeals that included: suspending enforcement of the permitting requirement; preparing a list of persons who previously paid the fee for a refund of the cost; and referring the ordinance back to the planning board for any text amendments that are needed to comply with new requirements. 