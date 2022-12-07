Brunswick County's level of COVID-19 transmission has decreased over the past month, leading to the area's rate dropping from "high" to "moderate."
Dr. Thomas Holland, Chief Medical Officer at Dosher Memorial Hospital, shared the news with the Dosher's Board of Trustees Monday night and credited the county's high vaccination rate for the steady decline.
"We believe the vaccinations have played a large part in that, with nearly 70% of the county vaccinated," Holland said. "At our last meeting, the Covid transmission rate was in the region of 'high.' In the last month, it dropped to 'substantial.' Starting this week, it's now in the 'moderate' range."
Dosher also has not had any recent COVID-19 hospitalizations, said Holland, but cases of the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise. Holland recommended getting a flu shot, and said newer strains of COVID-19 are less virulent but more transmissible.
"I suspect that there have probably been cases of Covid that the person thought was a cold," Holland told the board. "What we're seeing when we do run Covid tests is the frequency of positive rates has decreased."
Dosher Hospital has a masking policy in place for patient areas, but Holland said masks are not required for vaccinated individuals in non-patient areas such as offices or meeting rooms. He reported that Brunswick County has no reported cases of Monkey Pox.
Financial report
Susan Daniels, interim Chief Financial officer, provided the board an update on October, the first month of the new fiscal year. Emergency room and imaging visits were up from a year ago, Daniels said, and October showed a positive bottom line of $298,218. Gross patient revenue for October increased 7.2% from a year ago to $13.6 million, and expenses went up by 10% to $4.7 million. Out-patient visits climbed nearly 10% and clinic visits were up 11% from last October. Dosher posted a fund balance of $64.4 million, marking a 2.2% increase from 2021.
"The report looks good," said Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Howard.
Howard appointed board members Randy Jones, Jwantana Frink and Dr. Terry Pieper to serve on an organizing board to nominate officers for 2023.
CNO report
Dosher Chief Nursing Officer Kate Mohr told the board the hospital may start using travelers (travel nurses) due to the nationwide workforce shortage. Dosher recently hired three newly licensed nurses as the hospital continues to look for ways to attract prospective employees. Mohr also said there are plans to be more active in reaching out to new graduates from Dosher's nursing school.
"We're getting more active in trying to meet some of them who are graduating in December and May to let them know about the residency program and pull them into our team here at Dosher," said Mohr. "We have the newly licensed residency program so we can start working on new graduates from nursing to support them in a residency program. That's a good way to help with the pipeline. I think we have some unique opportunities here, and I feel like we've got a better situation than many of my colleagues."
President's report
Dosher President and Chief Executive Office Lynda Stanley updated the board on efforts being made to address employee wellness. An employee engagement and wellness council has looked at ways to encourage staff outside of work, Stanley said, as well as provide ways to help reduce stress. The hospital staff is participating in a chili cook-off, with the winning recipe to be served in the cafeteria. Dosher has also held water intake and sleep tracker challenges, and recently held a ribbon cutting on a new walking trail.
"We're trying to make sure we cover the entire staff ... with their needs, as well as having mental health resources through our (human resources)," said Stanley. "We're really looking at the resilience of the staff, as well as staff engagement."
Stanley also announced a format change for the walk-in clinic at the wellness center, with visitors no longer needing to make an appointment.
"We had some Covid restrictions in place in order to be seen," Stanley explained. "We lifted those restrictions so it's now first-come - first-served at the walk-in clinic at the wellness center."
She told the board that Dosher is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Dec. 15 at the center.
"We are in need of units, so if anybody can give and has the time we encourage you to do that," said Stanley. "We received an email from the Red Cross that we are in a critical position with having access to blood."
Medical credentials
Chief of Staff Dr. Andre Minor presented the list of medical credentials that was unanimously approved by trustees as follows:
Initial appointment: Emily Fisher, PA-C, Orthopedics; Jennifer Nomides, MD, Hospitalist; Igor Sister, MD, Tele-hospitalist.
Reappointments: Mary Newcomb, CRNA, Nurse Anesthetist; Barrington Owens, MD,Tele-hospitalist.
Expedited Credentialing Reappointments: Mary Newcomb, CRNA.
Expedited Credentialing Initial Appointments: Gregory Risk, MD, Emergency Medicine.