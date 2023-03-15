These artists renderings show the proposed Minor League Baseball stadium and the 1,400-acre development that would be part of a public-private partnership between the county, Town of Leland and REV Entertainment in northern Brunswick County.
The parties are proposing a state-of-the-art, mixed-use development on 1,400 acres between Brunswick Forest and West Gate shopping center off U.S. 17. While a ballpark would serve as an anchor, the project would also include a hotel, restaurants, shops, medical offices and an entertainment complex.
“I think the project provides a unique opportunity for both the county and Town of Leland to look at something outside of just your traditional subdivision development that you would see,” said Deputy Brunswick County Manager Haynes Brigman.
‘The first of its kind in the entire area’
REV Entertainment began in Arlington, Texas, to book and run events for the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team. The plan is to bring a Rangers-affiliated Minor League team to the area, and for the stadium to be county owned and also suitable to host concerts, festivals and other events.
REV Entertainment President Sean Decker said his company wants to invest in the community and match dollar-for-dollar any investments made by Leland and the county for both the stadium and the 1,400-acre development that surrounds it.
All parties have stipulated that no county or town tax dollars will be used to help pay for the project.
“It’s a big passion of ours to work and develop and create sports entertainment across the U.S.,” said Decker. “We’ve really fallen in love with the region, whether it’s the half-million-plus people in the (metropolitan area) or millions of people from a tourism standpoint, we’ve identified it as a really special community that we really think we can add to.”
Decker said the complex would be a huge boost to the corporate tax base and grow community pride over the years. REV already runs two Minor League Baseball teams in the state – the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston and the Hickory Crawdads.
The Town of Leland has hired public accounting and financial advising firm Baker Tilley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to conduct a feasibility and impact study to determine if the revenue stream that’s produced by the project will be adequate to cover the debt service.
“This is a very unique opportunity to bring a world class sports and entertainment center to the northern part of Brunswick County and the Town of Leland, the first of its kind in the entire area,” said Gary Vidman, Leland’s Economic and Development Director. “We believe it will be a catalyst and instrumental in further development of the 1,400-acre parcel where it’s proposed to be built. Once again, this area, the Wilmington area, has never seen a sports and entertainment complex such as this.”
Feasibility study will determine next steps
The parties have been in discussion over the project for several months and is negotiating a land donation and types of uses allowed on the property. According to REV Entertainment, the land owner has indicated they want to develop the property with or without a stadium, an important factor that the county and town must consider when weighing the proposal.
“It’s very important for us that the existing tax base is not used to fund this project,” stressed Brigman. “We want to see how the project itself and the 1,400 acres that this site is designed around can pay for the funding of the stadium.”
The partners are awaiting the feasibility study to determine if it is a viable project and if it can proceed. Until that study is completed, there will be no further action on the project.
“We don’t want to burden the taxpayers in Brunswick County or the Town of Leland with this project,” added Vidman. “There’s no intent to do a general obligation bond referendum or to finance the project with current tax funds. We hope that the revenue stream from the proposed future development will be sufficient to service the debt.”