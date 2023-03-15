A public-private partnership between the county, Town of Leland and REV Entertainment hopes to bring a Minor League Baseball team to northern Brunswick County.

The parties are proposing a state-of-the-art, mixed-use development on 1,400 acres between Brunswick Forest and West Gate shopping center off U.S. 17. While a ballpark would serve as an anchor, the project would also include a hotel, restaurants, shops, medical offices and an entertainment complex.