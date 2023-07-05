As the saying goes, there’s strength in numbers. And with it, perhaps, a louder voice and greater wisdom.
That was the idea in bringing together multiple local governments and beaches to create the Brunswick Shoreline Protection Consortium to protect beaches, inlets and waterways. Finding a dedicated funding source for beach nourishment is the goal — and the challenge.
“Funding, that’s always the big issue,” said Heather Hemphill, Southport Parks and Recreation Director.
Recurring funds
It’s at the forefront of Kathleen Riely’s mind, too. The North Carolina Beach, Inlet and Waterway Association executive director has been lobbying for the sort of funding the consortium is seeking.
Riely has drafted a letter to state legislators asking for $500,000 to update the North Carolina Beach and Inlet Management Plan which was completed in 2009. The plan developed a management strategy for the state’s 326 miles of oceanfront beaches and inlets, but it hasn’t been updated since 2016, said Riely.
“It’s in the budget,” Riely said. “I just hope that it doesn’t get cut.”
Speaking via Zoom link during a consortium meeting last Wednesday morning at the David R. Sandifer County Administration Building in Bolivia, Riely said, “We really have to fight to get those funds on the coast. They’re not just going to happen, so I urge all of you to please keep pressure on the state senate, senator and representatives to make sure that those funds go into your pockets and not anybody else’s.”
Riely added, “When you talk to folks in Raleigh, you know, if you’re east of (Interstate) 95, it’s a little harder to get their attention, but we have to be persistent and we do have some coastal legislators up there in key positions.”
A fund (the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund) exists, and now a source for recurring funding is needed, said Riely.
“There’s always a battle for money in the General Assembly,” she told attendees.
Local governments can turn to the Shallow Draft Navigational Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund for dredging, but other items such as engineering and the moving of sand are not covered by that fund. Coastal management, Riely said, is “not something that gets a lot of attention in Raleigh.”
Care commitment, erosion increase
In the segment of the meeting devoted to updates from beach towns, Oak Island Mayor Elizabeth White said her town’s beach management plan was accepted by the Coastal Resources Commission.
“The sand is there,” she said. “We’re in the process of getting it permitted and our major project is scheduled for FY ’24-25 timeframe, depending on how things go with permitting and mobilization.”
White also spoke about a more long-range shoreline inlet preservation plan.
“We want to be able to address both shorelines,” she said. “Our bulkheads are failing. You know, we’ve learned like everyone else, that there’s more erosion that happens behind that bulkhead. It’s just not holding the land mass the way you would expect. We’re doing some demonstration projects with oyster reefs, and we’re looking into other methods for slowing the wave action,” on the intracoastal waterway.
While work needs to be done, White gave a positive outlook, saying, “We’re in much better shape than we were, although our beach — and it’s hard to explain to people — that the beach is in a really fragile shape, and we start talking about beach resilience instead of cubic yards of sand and all of the engineering terminology, that just goes in one ear and out the other as far as the people are concerned. So, we’re having to work really hard at keeping our residents on board and committed to taking care of our beach.”
Southport city engineer Bob Jarvis, who was attending his first consortium meeting, said Southport has some interesting projects on the books related to the city’s 4,000 lineal feet of shoreline. “We have a dredging project in the early stages of design and permitting in our yacht basin area, as well as shoreline stabilization,” he said.
Hemphill said a “huge increase in erosion, especially in the last month,” has been noticed along portions of Bay Street.
Not only has wave action and wind taken a toll, but heavy shipping traffic is going to increase as business in Wilmington gets busier, said Jarvis.
How big of an issue is the shoreline in Southport?
Jarvis said, “Well, our shoreline in Southport is our lifeblood.”