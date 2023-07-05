Oak Island Town Council has decided to postpone action a few months on a proposed text amendment to its unified development ordinance dealing with vegetation and trees. 

Council unanimously approved a motion to delay the ordinance alteration following a public hearing at the board’s June 20 meeting. Council received several recommendations from the Oak Island Planning Board that increased the amount of vegetation required on town lots, but the board elected to wait on the results of an upcoming tree canopy study and a stakeholder meeting on the issue before rendering its decision.  