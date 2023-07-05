Oak Island Town Council has decided to postpone action a few months on a proposed text amendment to its unified development ordinance dealing with vegetation and trees.
Council unanimously approved a motion to delay the ordinance alteration following a public hearing at the board’s June 20 meeting. Council received several recommendations from the Oak Island Planning Board that increased the amount of vegetation required on town lots, but the board elected to wait on the results of an upcoming tree canopy study and a stakeholder meeting on the issue before rendering its decision.
“The elephant in the room, to me, is it seems like you’re bringing something to us and asking us to vote when you’re going to bring something more polished back to us in a couple months,” Councilman Bill Craft told Planning Director Matt Kirkland. “I think there is real risk here.”
Bullock: meet in middle
Oak Island received a grant from N.C. Forestry Service to have a tree canopy assessment conducted by PlanITGeo, a firm that provides urban forestry and consulting services. With the assessment scheduled to be completed no later than the end of September, several council members wanted to see its findings before casting a vote.
Council’s motion stated that the board would take action on the UDO proposal by the end of October.
A joint meeting involving town staff, the planning board, developers and property owners is expected to take place soon, which Kirkland said could provide useful information to the board. The planning board also recommended meeting with area stakeholders to gather their input on any proposed text amendment to the UDO.
“There are two dynamics here - the survey on the canopy and the groups coming together to discuss this,” said Councilman Charles Bullock. “You’ve got to meet in the middle ground or this will go on and on. I was born here. You people don’t know how many trees we’ve lost. I love the trees, but I have to be amenable to different opinions.”
Staff’s proposal differed from the planning board’s recommendations, as Kirkland said the current ordinance focuses more on tree preservation as opposed to what happens after the property owners receives a Certificate of Occupancy (CO). The planning board recommended increasing vegetation requirements as much as 50% on certain lot types, creating standards the seemed impossible to achieve, said Kirkland. Property owners can receive credits for keeping trees, and the planning board suggested a preservation fee so that the town would collect funds for further plantings if existing trees were removed.
Councilman Mark Martin said the current ordinance can be manipulated, as property owners are free to dig up whatever they want after receiving a certificate of occupancy.
“The end goal isn’t, “Let’s count trees,’” Martin said. “The goal is protecting parcels from soil erosion. Vegetation helps that. There is nothing that holds these property owners accountable for their plantings.
“How many of you out there are willing to go back and calculate your property’s footage and plant the required the number of trees that you’re proposing new homes be required to plant?”
Mayor Liz White said that under the current proposal from the planning board, she would have to plant 27 trees on her 1/3 of an acre plot.
“Where would they go?” White asked.
Bach: compromise
With two differing proposals on the table, Councilman John Bach said a compromise will have to come from both sides in order to reach an agreed upon solution. If council elects to increase UDO tree and vegetation enforcement, Bach said the town will have to commit to more funding additional resources such as staff.
“It seems like one proposal goes too far from your point of view and the other doesn’t go far enough and here we are again ... stuck in the middle,” said Bach. “It’s a very difficult issue. What is going to be required is, people are going to have to come together and surrender some of these absolutes or we’re not going to get anything done. Without enforcement, it’s just a nice document. Without that I don’t think we’re going to succeed. We have to commit to policy and resources to enforce policy.”
In its review of data for the island portion of Oak Island’s jurisdiction to assess buildout, Kirkland said staff found that 1,585 out of 11,773 (13.5%) parcels had no address. Of the island’s 12,344 acres, parcels without addresses made up just 3.4%, or 420 acres. There is no current regulation in the town’s UDO that requires trees to be preserved after a CO is issued.
“We made it this far and we have a healthy tree canopy,” Martin said. “I think the assessment will say we look pretty good. We have consumed 96.6% of the total acreage of Oak Island and we’re OK. Let’s not do something drastic.”
Oak Island resident Terri Cartner called trees an “environmental resource” during the meeting’s public comment session and said the community and stakeholders need to find solutions on a vested interest.
“There are components of development and preservation and protection that must work together,” said Cartner. “We have to have strong ordinances. We have to educate folks, and in some cases we have to incentivize folks. We have to find compromise around the issue of building a house.”
Bob Ciullo told council that residents are looking for progress, and there are times when some action is better than no action until a better solution comes along.
“Some of the topics and issues seem to linger for many, many months with seemingly no progress,” Ciullo said.”Perhaps we look at a series of minor changes to the UDO which give us immediate protections and not wait for one sweeping change.”