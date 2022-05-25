A bona fide member of Oak Island’s old guard – Helen Jo Cashwell – died May 19 from pancreatic cancer. Cashwell, who served on the Long Beach Town Council before it merged with Yaupon Beach in 1999 to become Oak Island, was 94.
Cashwell was a financial and computer expert who served as Oak Island’s mayor in 2003-2004. She remained active in civic affairs, non-profit groups and assisting individuals with estate management.
“She was a fabulous force and she loved Oak Island,” said Marti Hardy, former Caswell Beach commissioner who played cards with Cashwell at least weekly. “Up until the day she passed away, she was alive and vibrant.”
Former Oak Island Mayor Betty Wallace said Cashwell likely saved the town millions by resisting an early plan to build a separate sewage treatment plant when the system was expanded in the early 2000s.
“She was originally from Texas but she absolutely fell in love with Oak Island,” Wallace said. Cashwell was also a driving force behind the success of the Ruth T. Bingham Senior Center, off East Oak Island Drive. “Helen served as a volunteer in more ways than most people who’ve ever lived on Oak Island,” Wallace said. “But she did not toot her own horn.”
Cashwell worked with several major airlines and IBM, which tapped her to help develop reservation systems in Germany, among other jobs. She also worked for Healing the Children, a group that provided intensive medical care for handicapped and disfigured children.
She is survived by two daughters and a granddaughter, along with in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at the Peacock-Newnam and White chapel at 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport.