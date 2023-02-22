The Southport Board of Aldermen tabled a motion at its February meeting on whether or not the city should lengthen its two-year mayoral term to four years.
Alderman Lowe Davis said the board should wait until a new city attorney is put in place before voting on pursuing such a change to the Southport charter. Attorney Brady Herman with the Brough Law Firm was hired to replace outgoing city attorney, Norwood Blanchard III, later in the meeting.
“It’s a complicated issue with long-range implications,” said Davis of extending the term. “Changing the city charter is an important move, and I think we should have a workshop discussion with the new city attorney before we go forward in any way with this.”
Rep. Charlie Miller told the board previously that the decision to expand the mayoral term should be left to the voters. Any vote for changing the length of the mayor’s term would go into effect during the next election, and not have an impact on the current term.
Davis said a vote by the board would open up the possibility of the citizens petitioning for a referendum, and Alderman Robert Carroll pointed out that even if they voted that evening to modify the term, the matter would be far from settled.
“If we voted ‘yes,’ to support this tonight, it would not go anywhere,” said Carroll. “It would go to Charlie Miller and he would say send it out for referendum. The public would have to vote for it. If the public felt it was appropriate, (then) it would become part of our charter.”
Engineers hired
Aldermen approved a request by City Manager Bonnie Therrien to hire two part-time engineers to Southport for a total of $140,000 in salary and $14,886 in benefit cost. She said two candidates interviewed for a single part-time position and she simply couldn’t decide as they both offered valuable skill sets.
“I think you’ve lucked out,” Therrien told the board. “We have a great opportunity here.”
Thomas Zilnick, an engineer with a background in water and sewer projects, and Bob Jarvis, a capital improvement program specialist, will split duties within the city and be paid $75 an hour. Both engineers have more than 30 years of experience.
Positions adjusted
Aldermen approved a request by Utilities Services Director Tom Stanley to hire two full-time positions in place of four part-time positions. Stanley said two grounds workers are needed to handle Southport’s growing recreational and outdoor spaces. “There is a busy season in Southport all year around,” said Stanley. “There are a lot of parks in Southport and there is a need to do better maintenance on the cemeteries.”
Attorney hired
Aldermen approved a motion to hire Brady Herman as city attorney. Alderman John Allen said the board interviewed four candidates. The city will pay Herman $215 an hour and $900 per board meeting. Herman will work with Blanchard III to ensure a smooth legal transition.