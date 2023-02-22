The Southport Board of Aldermen tabled a motion at its February meeting on whether or not the city should lengthen its two-year mayoral term to four years. 

Alderman Lowe Davis said the board should wait until a new city attorney is put in place before voting on pursuing such a change to the Southport charter. Attorney Brady Herman with the Brough Law Firm was hired to replace outgoing city attorney, Norwood Blanchard III, later in the meeting.  

