While a divided Oak Island Town Council did not make significant restrictions to the largest of houses last week, council has yet to directly address separate recommendations by staff and by the Planning Board.
Council Member Bill Craft proposed restrictions even greater than the ones suggested by the Planning Board and by staff. Bach’s proposal, which would restrict house sizes to 4,000 square feet in all districts, failed 3-2, with Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin and Shelia Bell voting against the proposal and John Bach joining Craft in voting for the restriction.
Craft’s failed, more restrictive proposal leaves open the question of separate recommendations offered by Planner Matt Kirkland and the town’s Planning Board.
Right now
Houses up to 5,000 square feet are currently allowed in most zoning districts, but anything larger than 4,000 square feet requires a special use permit. Permits are granted by council, with the understanding that they don’t overly burden parking, the sewer system, stormwater drainage and are compatible with the area, among other standards. Minimum lot sizes and certain larger setbacks are also imposed.
Staff’s survey showed that houses 3,000 square feet and larger comprise 3.2-percent of the existing structures on the island. The rules are different for the mainland.
Other recommendations
At its July meeting, the Planning Board asked that the threshold for obtaining a special use permit be lowered from 4,000 to 3,000 square feet. The board also requested that these size houses be restricted to the R-20 (low density residential) zone. The majority of that zoning is in the vicinity of Oak Island Golf Course.
Staff recommended keeping the special permit threshold at 4,000 square feet, but also restricting the largest of houses to the R-20 zoning district.
Other input
During the August 16 meeting, Martin spent about an hour presenting several PowerPoint slides and statistics. In part, he stated the town had been attempting “to infringe on property rights and identify property owners to exclude from the community” for years with rules that establish limits on the number of floors, increase setbacks on the beachfront, and restrict the number of bedrooms (which was later struck down by state law).
“Today: rinse and repeat in disguise, true intent unclear,” Martin stated.
Martin suggested that problems with parking could better be resolved by eliminating the current rule that allows vehicle owners to park in the right of way without an adjoining property owner’s permission for up to 72 hours. He also suggested overflow parking and possibly some sort of beach shuttle service.
Residents and property owners weighed in on both sides. Some complained that houses with 10 or more bedrooms were more like small motels than houses. They can attract large crowds, with the incumbent problems of parking, trash, noise and bright lights at night. The issues are exacerbated by seasonal visitors, they said.
Others argued that some families legitimately need houses larger than 3,000 square feet.
Martin and another speaker expressed concern that substantially changing the rules could create roughly 300 non-conforming properties that currently exist and that this can pose issues if the property is sold, particularly if the sale is financed by a bank or mortgage company.
Setbacks imposed by the town and state Coastal Area Management Act rules, along with limits on the amount of impervious surface, already restrict home sizes, some argued.
“Forcing future building over 3,000 square feet to go through the special use permit process will not fix the perceived issues,” wrote Tyler Newman of Business Alliance for a Sound Economy (BASE). “The actual issues appear to be very limited… relating to noise, parking and trash.” BASE lobbies for real estate brokers and the construction industry in the region.