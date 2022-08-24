While a divided Oak Island Town Council did not make significant restrictions to the largest of houses last week, council has yet to directly address separate recommendations by staff and by the Planning Board.

Council Member Bill Craft proposed restrictions even greater than the ones suggested by the Planning Board and by staff. Bach’s proposal, which would restrict house sizes to 4,000 square feet in all districts, failed 3-2, with Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin and Shelia Bell voting against the proposal and John Bach joining Craft in voting for the restriction.