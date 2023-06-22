Oak Island Town Council Meeting June 20, 2023

Oak Island Town Council approved a text amendment during its June 20 meeting related to the use of golf carts as mobility-assist devices. 

Oak Island Planning Director Matt Kirkland said the town's current ordinance has locational standards for electric wheelchairs that permit beach access, but the language needed to clarify rules when it came to golf carts. The amendment attempted to make it clear that certain vehicles would be prohibited from operating mobility-assist devices. 

Recommended for you