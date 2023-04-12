A resolution approved last month by Brunswick County Commissioners urges the county’s Board of Elections to end its association with the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.
The elections board is expected to take action on the request during its April 18 meeting.
The nonpartisan alliance says it helps bring together election officials, designers, technologists and other experts to help local election departments improve operations, develop a set of shared standards and obtain resources to run successful elections.
That is not how county commissioners see it.
Commissioners say they are opposed to private money being involved in North Carolina elections. Their March 20 resolution states they received requests to force the board of elections, which is an independent entity from county government, to withdraw from its membership with the alliance.
The resolution claims the alliance launched in 2022 and is funded in part by Mark Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires as a way to influence local elections, a claim that has been promoted by conservative news outlets.
“The integrity of our elections is fundamental to the survival of our republic, and the influence of private money from groups with partisan motives on either side of the aisle is concerning,” stated Frank Williams, District 5 County Commissioner. “Adhering to the proper role of government is also a fundamental tenet of a properly functioning free society, and it is important for our board to adhere to our role under state law. This resolution clearly states our concern over the use of private money in elections, offers solutions rather than just criticism and supports our legislators in their efforts to prohibit the use of private funds in North Carolina’s elections.”
However, county Democrats claim the resolution by the all-Republican Board of Commissioners is “based upon unproven and false premises – a political trope.”
In a statement released Monday, the Brunswick County Democratic Party (BCDP) disputes what it calls baseless claims that the alliance distributes money from rich liberal contributors to help Democrats get elected.
“Such allegations have been debunked by the Federal Election Commission,” the BCDP states.
The BCDP states that a Republican member of the board of elections will offer a proposal to end the association with the alliance at the April 18 board meeting, which begins at 2 p.m. in the county commissioners’ chambers at the county government center.
Democrats hold a 3-2 majority on the elections board.
The State Board of Elections appoints four members – two Democrats and two Republicans – to each board from a list of party nominees. The governor then appoints a chair of each county board.
“Never mind there’s no proof of corruption or fraud in our elections,” said BCDP Chair Eric Terashima. “This nonpartisan organization is a valuable national resource. To suggest otherwise is yet another attempt by Republicans to vilify election workers and to limit fair and open access to the ballot box.”
Brunswick County’s Board of Election was selected last year as one of 10 “Centers for Election Excellence” and Director Sara LaVere was just elected as president of the North Carolina Association of Directors of Elections.
“The Board of Election’s operation exemplifies excellence,” the BCDP states. “It need not take advice from those who undermine trust in elections and damage the organization they are claiming to protect.”
After the Democrats’ response Monday, Commissioner Williams said he stood by the commissioners’ request.
“I stand by our position that private money has no place in the administration of our elections. The fact that the opposing party is so passionate about defending the use of private money in our elections demonstrates the importance of keeping it out,” said Williams.