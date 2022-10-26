Incumbent Robin Moffitt and challenger William (Bill) Flythe are competing for the District 3 seat on the Brunswick County Board of Education.
Robin Moffitt
(R) Incumbent
Residence: Oak Island.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a Minor in Psychology, Appalachian State University.
Occupation: Vice-President, Moffitt Builders, Inc.
Political and public service experience: Currently serving on the Brunswick County Board of Education.
Identify the top issues in our community you plan to address if elected or re-elected:
I believe it’s important to give parents a voice in education, and students should be first. High academic standards are important to me, and I want to focus on recovering COVID losses.
I also believe political agendas have no place in education. A culture war has been waged against our children and we need to guard against Critical Race Theory and social emotional learning.
Explain how you will address these issues if re-elected?
I will tackle issues as they arise and continue to be a gatekeeper to the education of our students.
William (Bill) Flythe
(D) Challenger
Residence: Southport
Occupation: Retired chemist and science teacher.
Education: BS in Chemistry (1965) from Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte; PhD in Physical Organic Chemistry (1969) from Howard University, Washington, D.C.
Community involvement: Over 30 years of experience in the following organizations: President of the youth organization Save Our Community; Brunswick coordinator for ROCAME, an organization with STEM activities for students; Deacon in a local church.
Political experience: Five years spent on Brunswick County Planning Board, and five years spent as Treasurer of the Brunswick County Democratic Party.
Explain why you decided to seek this seat at this time.
I am concerned with a) teachers leaving Brunswick County for jobs in adjacent school districts, and b) the growing division between teachers and parents.
What are the top two issues you feel needs to be addressed and how would you tackle them?
Teacher shortage and low K-12 student proficiency on state exams. The boards of education and commissioners should raise the local salary supplement to a competitive level. Strategies, involving STEM activities and remediation, should target at-risk students to close the achievement gap(s) among four groups. Standard-based learning should be retained.
Explain to voters why you are the best candidate for the position.
I have worked as a chemist and laboratory supervisor, with 15 years spent in the classroom at the high school and college levels. I have been a PTA president and advisory council member. I continue to serve as a volunteer with student groups in the schools and community.