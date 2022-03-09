On Sunday Oak Island Water Rescue pulled three kayakers stuck in the quicksand-like mud off the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. The rescue was the first utilizing a hovercraft donated to the team last year.
Water Rescue Chief Pete Grenze said the team, police, emergency medical services, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched at 3:21 p.m. after someone heard the victims shouting for help off NE 66th Street and East Yacht Drive. The area includes shallows that were once part of the Elizabeth River.
An adult male and boys ages approximately nine and 10 were in trouble when their two kayaks went aground at low tide. Two of the victims became stuck almost-chest high when they tried to escape from their boats, Grenze reported. None were wearing personal floatation devices when help arrived.
Water Rescue launched its 18-foot rescue boat and the hovercraft at the NE 55th Street ramp. One hovercraft team member stayed with the father while the hovercraft pilot first took the boys to the rescue boat, waiting in the waterway. Then the pilot and co-pilot went back for the man and took him straight to the ramp, Grenze said.
The victims had lacerations from oyster shells but no serious injuries, the team reported.
“This operation is a perfect example of the excellent interagency coordination that occurs between the many public safety agencies on Oak Island and in Brunswick County. As for Oak Island Water Rescue, our hovercraft and drone saved three lives today. With a rising tide and two victims chest-deep in mud and unable to escape, this was a deadly situation,” Water Rescue stated in a press release.
The hovercraft is able to reach difficult terrain because it floats on a one-foot cushion of air, passing easily over small obstacles and traversing water or land with no effort.
The tidal co-efficient for that area at that time was roughly minus 0.1 feet below mean low water which is a moderately strong tidal effect, especially in the mud flats.
As reminders, paddlers should wear personal flotation devices, tell their float plan to a relative or friend, take a marine radio or cell phone if practical, and always check the tide charts and other weather conditions before pushing off on their kayak trip.