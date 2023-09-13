Veterans Park was packed Monday morning with a crowd gathered to remember lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event, hosted by Oak Island VFW, Auxiliary and the Oak Island Elks Lodge. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Veterans Park was packed Monday morning with a crowd gathered to remember lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event, hosted by Oak Island VFW, Auxiliary and the Oak Island Elks Lodge, was led by VFW Post Commander Mike Abbott, who welcomed attendees and introduced local resident Jwantana Frink, who sang a moving rendition of “The National Anthem” to start off the ceremony.
This year’s remembrance event featured several speakers, including Oak Island Mayor Liz White who has personal ties to the tragic day 22 years ago.
“I was part of a Red Cross Disaster Services team that mobilized in the immediate wake of the Pentagon Disaster in service of the first responders who worked tirelessly to pull through the rubble,” White said. “The heavy fumes of jet fuel permeated the air, burning your eyes and irritating your lungs. There was nary a sound except the plinking of metal tools against concrete. Everyone spoke in whispers. And I was fortunate to witnessed the firefighters suspending the American flag from the Pentagon’s rooftop, a now iconic image of our country’s resilience.”
She told attendees that one of the most striking of her memories was “the large sign that appeared on the fence with the image of the Pentagon nested in cupped hands and the words underneath that said “Camp Unity,” a heartfelt reminder of our country’s unconquerable spirit that prevails in the wake of tragedy along with the notion that community is wherever you find it.
“Today, the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, we extend our love and support to the survivors and families of those who lost their lives on that fateful day and since. We remember their bravery, sacrifices, and messages of inspiration and hope.”
White told attendees the words of Sandy Dahl, wife of Jason Dahl who was the pilot of Flight United 93: “If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no room for hate.”
Oak Island Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Ligon, who stated the acts on 9/11 “shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American respolve,” introduced special guest speaker, his friend and fellow Elk, former Assistant Fire Chief John Wensley who was there at Ground Zero.
“Out of 343 firefighters, I lost 45 that I knew,” said Wensley. “I lost my best man.”
He spoke about the difficulties of dealing with what he saw at Ground Zero and the effect 9/11 had on him.
Oak Island Police Chief Charlie Morris spoke about the courage and conviction of first reponders.
“When that bell rings for all first responders, it’s not a time to be tired, it’s not a time to be exhausted, and there’s no time to be having a bad day,” Morris said. “So, as we reflect on that tragic day 22 years ago and what all our first responders do each and every day, we must never forget their sacrifices and unwavering courage to serve the community.
“Here on Oak Island, we have a great team of first responders. Notice I didn’t single out fire, police, water rescue, EMS or telecommunicators. I said ‘team.’ That team of dedicated professionals respond to thousands of calls for service on our island each and every year.”
Wilson talked about first responders who have saved lives on the beach: Mike Young and Chris Dunham with the fire department and Bob Kohut with the Beach Services Unit all rescued men.
“Today, we honor the 9/11 first responders and their ultimate sacrifice, and we reflect on the critical role our first responders play to ensure the safety of our community.”
Sr. Chief Adkisson, OIC, Coast Guard Station Oak Island told the crowd that 22 years ago he was a senior in high school, watching the events of 9/11 unfold on the television.
“My teacher was a state senator and happened to be in the capitol building the morning of September 11, which at the time heightened my fears and made the situation feel more personal,” he said. I have been in the Coast Guard now for 20 years, and if it weren’t for the attacks on 9/11 I don’t know that I would be standing here in front of you in uniform today. Following September 11, I knew that a life of service was ahead of me. I joined the Coast Guard with a passion to serve my country.
“Ceremonies like the one that we are performing here today are inevitably going to become less and less personal, people like you and (me) will retire, move on and eventually we will pass. But it is important that even after we are gone September 11 is never forgotten. There is a saying that history forgotten is doomed to repeat itself , but why? I believe that it is because of complacency if we let down our guard, we become vulnerable and allow something like this to happen again.”