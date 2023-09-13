Veterans Park was packed Monday morning with a crowd gathered to remember lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event, hosted by Oak Island VFW, Auxiliary and the Oak Island Elks Lodge, was led by VFW Post Commander Mike Abbott, who welcomed attendees and introduced local resident Jwantana Frink, who sang a moving rendition of “The National Anthem” to start off the ceremony.

This year’s remembrance event featured several speakers, including Oak Island Mayor Liz White who has personal ties to the tragic day 22 years ago.