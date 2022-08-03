Turtle nests

Volunteers dig up sea turtle eggs three days after the main hatch. They count the shells, unhatched eggs, dead hatchlings and free any remaining survivors.

 

Even as they celebrate a near-record year for nesting on oak Island, sea turtle protectors have noticed an alarming and sudden increase in vandalism to nests.

Last week, someone covered nest marking signs at one spot in Oak Island with spray paint. Some of the paint dripped onto the sand but didn’t appear to harm the eggs. Marking poles were also displaced.