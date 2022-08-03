Even as they celebrate a near-record year for nesting on oak Island, sea turtle protectors have noticed an alarming and sudden increase in vandalism to nests.
Last week, someone covered nest marking signs at one spot in Oak Island with spray paint. Some of the paint dripped onto the sand but didn’t appear to harm the eggs. Marking poles were also displaced.
On Saturday, someone intentionally dug into a Caswell Beach nest before two hatchlings emerged. There was also evidence that people got too close to two turtles who had come ashore to nest, and the turtles turned and went back to sea without nesting.
And on Sunday, a person used garden tools to dig into another turtle nest.
Intentionally disturbing the nest of a sea turtle is a federal crime that carries a maximum penalty of $50,000 and five years in prison.
There are also state laws protecting sea turtles, here mostly loggerheads that are designated as “threatened.”
Jamie Lloyd of Caswell Beach Turtle Watch said a state biologist has also reported an increase in nest interference this season. State officials reminded turtle volunteers to place stakes and ropes around nests, but the volunteers are not able to watch all day and night.
Anyone who sees someone disturbing a nest is urged to call 911 right away.
Meanwhile, volunteers continue the daily chores of getting nests ready for hatching, monitoring the hatch, and later, excavating the nests to free stragglers and complete their inventories.
The work can be hot and tedious, but it’s important so that scientists can track the number of eggs, the number of live hatchlings, dead hatchlings and unhatched eggs.
Digging by hand, the volunteers carefully take counts. After, the shells are reburied, just as they would have been naturally.
Oak Island has recorded 133 nests this season, the second-highest number since detailed records have been kept. The record was 172 nests in 2019.
Caswell has noted 93 nests so far, while the count on Bald Head Island is 132.