211 and Midway Road intersection

This drawing by the N.C. Department of Transportation shows the interchange and flyover bridge planned for N.C. 906 (Midway Road) at N.C. 211. The work will include reduced conflict intersections, so drivers won’t make left turns across multiple lanes of traffic. 

 

A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape.

State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details in 2017 of the $217.3-million project only to face pushback from Oak Island leaders who, at the time, said they feared the bridge and interchange would unnecessarily impede access to property zoned for commercial uses. Officials said they wanted to preserve opportunities for what will be the gateway to the town.

Tags

Recommended for you