This drawing by the N.C. Department of Transportation shows the interchange and flyover bridge planned for N.C. 906 (Midway Road) at N.C. 211. The work will include reduced conflict intersections, so drivers won’t make left turns across multiple lanes of traffic.
A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape.
State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details in 2017 of the $217.3-million project only to face pushback from Oak Island leaders who, at the time, said they feared the bridge and interchange would unnecessarily impede access to property zoned for commercial uses. Officials said they wanted to preserve opportunities for what will be the gateway to the town.
At the request of property owners, town council asked DOT to reconfigure the intersection - particularly the southwest corner. Local DOT leaders referred the matter to a statewide committee that eventually rejected the request. DOT noted that the property owners were paid a premium price for the land with the clear understanding that it would involve “controlled access,” and not just a standard right of way.
Construction of the 211 project started last year, and most of the more complicated work will begin just west of N.C. 906 and proceed east. Another flyover and interchange will be constructed at N.C. 133 (Long Beach Road).
Parts of the road and median will be raised by several feet. The plan is to build up the new northern side and keep traffic along the old road, then switch traffic to the north side and build up the south side.
The project is long overdue and DOT officials said they were looking for ways to fund more improvements along N.C. 211 to U.S. 17.
The existing project includes seven miles, raised medians and traffic signals.
Average daily traffic counts in 2019 were 28,000 vehicles per day. The count is expected to be 44,000 vehicles per day in 2039.