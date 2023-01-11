Bald Head Island’s village government faces the threat of a lawsuit from developer Bald Head Island Limited if the village continues to stall the sale of the ferry system and “unnecessarily and intentionally” place a cloud on the system’s assets.

A December 19 letter to Mayor Peter Quinn contains sharp language about the village’s insistence that it holds a valid right of first refusal to buy the ferry system, as per a 1999 agreement. Signed by Limited CEO Chad Paul, the letter insists that for a couple of reasons, the 1999 right of first refusal (ROFR) is no longer valid.