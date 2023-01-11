Bald Head Island’s village government faces the threat of a lawsuit from developer Bald Head Island Limited if the village continues to stall the sale of the ferry system and “unnecessarily and intentionally” place a cloud on the system’s assets.
A December 19 letter to Mayor Peter Quinn contains sharp language about the village’s insistence that it holds a valid right of first refusal to buy the ferry system, as per a 1999 agreement. Signed by Limited CEO Chad Paul, the letter insists that for a couple of reasons, the 1999 right of first refusal (ROFR) is no longer valid.
Village officials have leaned on that agreement as part of their objection to the sale of the system. Limited announced five years ago the ferries were for sale as part of the settlement of the estate of the late developer George Mitchell (see related story on page 10A).
The Bald Head Island Transportation Authority was established by state law to buy and run the system, which takes people and goods to the island two miles off the Southport waterfront. The commission’s offer to buy the system for $47.7-million never got a final decision from state officials and was opposed by the village government. Village voters, meanwhile, approved issuance of up to $54-million in bonds for the village to buy the system.
Last year, Limited stated it had reached a deal with private investment company SharpVue to pay $56-million for the system, plus another $11.4-million for land at Deep Point Marina and on the island.
Paul wrote that the village ROFR would be effective only when approved by the State Public Utilities Commission, which never happened. Further, Limited gave the village 60 days to exercise any rights under the ROFR. Notice was provided in September 2022 and “that opportunity has now expired and is no longer operative,” Paul wrote.
Paul accused the village of attempting to derail sale of the ferry system.
“Should the pending sale to SharpVue fail to close by reason of the village’s failure to cooperate in the removal of the 1999 (ROFR) from the public record, sellers will pursue legal claims agains the village for considerable monetary damages,” he wrote.
In a December 28, 2022, response, Quinn stated that the village disputes Limited’s contentions.
“The village rejects the false choice presented in your letter,” Quinn continued. Limited “cannot unilaterally force the village to acknowledge the termination of its rights under the ROFR … which remains a valid and binding agreement.”
Quinn concluded by stating he hoped the parties could avoid litigation and reach an amicable resolution.