Dosher Memorial Hospital broke ground Saturday for a new emergency department during its annual community cookout and 93rd birthday celebration.

The new 8,000-square-foot emergency department will be built at the corner of East 9th Street and North Howe Street and is part of Phase I of the hospital’s seven-year master facility plan. The new ER project and other renovations at the hospital and clinics is projected to cost $15.4-million.