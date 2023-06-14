Breaking ground are, from left, Dosher Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland; Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels; Department of Medicine Director Dr. Joe Pat Hatem; Trustee Randy Jones; CEO and President Lynda Stanley; Trustee Chair Robert Howard; Chief Nursing Officer Kate Mohr; Trustee Debbie Wood; Trustee Linda Pukenas; and Trustee Jwantana Frink. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Dosher Hospital's community cookout and groundbreaking ceremony attracted a crowd this past Saturday. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Dosher Hospital Trustee Jwantana Frink and Board Chairman Robert Howard attend the cookout. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Zeb Starnes and Ginger Harper celebrate the 93rd birthday for Dosher Hospital at Saturday's community cookout. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem addresses the crowd at Saturday's community cookout to mark Dosher Hospital's 93rd birthday. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley addresses the crowd at Saturday's community cookout and groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Dosher Medical Clinics Network Manager Barbie Cooper sings "Happy Birthday" to mark Dosher's 93rh birthday. (Photo by Morgan Harper)
Dosher Memorial Hospital broke ground Saturday for a new emergency department during its annual community cookout and 93rd birthday celebration.
The new 8,000-square-foot emergency department will be built at the corner of East 9th Street and North Howe Street and is part of Phase I of the hospital’s seven-year master facility plan. The new ER project and other renovations at the hospital and clinics is projected to cost $15.4-million.
The current emergency room will be converted to doctor offices.
It was also a day for hospital trustees and administrators to thank Smithville Township residents for making the construction possible. It is being funded mostly by the township’s special 4-cent property tax that is collected to support Dosher’s capital projects.
“This is your hospital,” Dosher CEO and President Lynda Stanley told residents at the cookout. “You are paying for this master facility plan. You are paying for the investment in your hospital. This is your house.”
Stanley said Dosher will have multiple projects underway over the next three years. Some internal renovations may not be noticed at the main hospital campus and clinics on Long Beach Road and at Oak Island. It may be January before dirt moves and work actually begins on the new ER at East 9th Street.
“I am so pleased to say, because of your support, this will be done debt free,” said Stanley, who has been employed by Dosher for the past 37 years. “We will pay in cash. We are able to do that as a small community hospital while still providing cutting edge medical care.”
The cookout was an opportunity for residents to also see the plans and proposals for the new ER and other projects that are part of Phase I, and a time for residents to share their Dosher stories with staff.
“I have heard so many comments throughout the day of how Dosher saved their life, of how Dosher made a difference in their life,” said Stanley.
Dosher Board of Trustees Chair Robert Howard praised the hospital staff for its vision in moving the hospital forward. He also praised the role of residents in their support for Dosher.
“The fact that we’ve got as many of our Smithville Township citizens here today shows the support we have for this hospital,” said Howard. “Without the citizens’ help, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, who has been employed by Dosher for the past 38 years as an emergency room physician, also serves as chair of its Department of Medicine.
Hatem said it is very important how the city and hospital work together on projects like the Phase I construction plan. He said Saturday was an incredible day for the community.
“I am so honored to be here, so happy for our hospital, and so happy for our citizens,” said Hatem. “We will continue to move the hospital forward.”
The master facility plan was recently approved by trustees to help Dosher prepare for population growth in its service area and to ensure the hospital is making the best use of its space to meet those needs. Some doctor offices on East 9th Street will be removed and physicians relocated to make room for the new ER, which will be connected to the main hospital facility via a corridor.
In addition to a new ER, the hospital is expanding its central sterile space, adding three provider work spaces at Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road and two additional provider pods at Oak Island Medical Clinic. Dosher will also expand its lab and pharmacy departments.
During the ceremony, Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew delivered the invocation, Dosher Trustee Jwantana Frink led the national anthem and Dosher Medical Clinics Network Manager Barbie Cooper sang “Happy Birthday” to Dosher for its 93rd year of service.