Implementing paid parking in Southport could require some intestinal fortitude on behalf of elected officials.
City Manager Gordon Hargrove introduced the prospect to the Southport Board of Aldermen at its annual workshop on Jan. 11, but cautioned that such a move could face political pushback.
Hargrove said paid parking is a perfect opportunity to earn monetize visitors to the community and help spare residents from bearing the burden of supporting a vibrant tourist population and the infrastructure costs associated with it. Paid parking, however, has some gray areas that potentially could cast a dark cloud on the local leaders who support it.
If Southport truly intends to study the possibility of bringing paid parking to downtown, Hargrove said right-of-way encroachments of city-owned spots has to be included in the conversation.
“We have a lot of parking spots in areas where people don’t realize that the right-of-way belongs to the city,” Hargrove said. “Specifically, this right-of-way has been encroached upon with gravel driveways, fences, plantings … that sort of thing. As you all know, that has been a political hot potato in the past. I know it’s something that has been of concern and has been brought to my attention by several different elected officials. I want you to understand that underlying dynamic is involved with paid parking.”
While he feels encroachment is widespread and should be addressed, Hargrove said the final call rests with the board whose members will have to answer for it if the city begins to crack down on the practice.
“As we move forward, it will drive some revenue, but at what cost?” Hargrove asked. “Whether that’s a financial cost or political cost, that’s for you to decide.
“But as we do so, we will have to stand up and own that decision and understand that there will be a financial cost and a political cost associated with that because it’s happening all over town.”
Historically, Hargrove said encroachments have been occurring mainly at private residents. The board could authorize the city to claim the right-of-ways back and require property owners to remove any obstructions such as fences, bushes or gravel lots.
“Most of it is generally located probably from 9th Avenue back to the water,” said Hargrove. “You’re not going to see it in River Mist or Indigo Plantation or those sorts of things. It’s typically more in the downtown area.”
The encroachment problem has been brought up in the past. Alderman John Allen referenced the need for clarity on the issue two years ago at the board’s 2020 workshop.
“In the historic area downtown, we have 99-foot rights of way and we have a lot of encroachments moving into those rights of way,” Allen said at the time. “People just are assuming it’s part of their front yard. I think we need clearer policies.”
Another potential obstacle to implementing paid parking in the city is pending in the court system. The first four southern blocks in the city are owned by the N.C. Department of Transportation, which usually allows municipalities to put parking on its streets. Hargrove said he met with DOT officials in January and was told cities could put paid parking on state streets as long as it doesn’t impede with lines of sight at intersections and the parking spot has an asphalt or concrete shoulder. DOT does not allow paid parking where there is limited sight distance or a soft shoulder.
Hargrove said a Wrightsville Beach resident recently challenged the DOT on this issue and the case is pending.
“It’s kind on a gray area at this point whether you can use DOT roads or not for parking,” Hargrove said. “Suffice to say, this isn’t going to be something we sit here and say ‘Let’s do paid parking.’ It’s not going to be that easy. There are a lot of dynamics that are involved, a lot of moving pieces.”
Alderman Robert Carroll suggested a city parking decal for Southport residents. He said the encroachment problem needs to be looked at regardless of paid parking because local residents who visit downtown shouldn’t have to turn around and go home due to a lack available spots.
“That shouldn’t be happening,” said Carroll. “I think the parking issue is bigger than just paid parking. During the campaign, I had a lot of conversations about ‘There is no parking.’ This right-of-way is parking, so we do need to look at that as a serious issue.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem, who stated earlier in the workshop that he would like to see a parking deck built in Southport one day, said the city doesn’t want to lose part of its “hometown feel,” and the public should have a voice in the matter.
“It’s a mechanism that’s been brought up to try and obtain money from the tourism industry,” Hatem said. “One of the things we would need to do is look at which downtowns have paid parking, and does it work and generate funds. One of the charms of coming down to Southport is you don’t have to worry about a meter, or getting your credit card out or things like that.”
Any future studies on paid parking will be handled by a third party, Hargrove said. He emphasized that the paid parking topic is in its infancy stage and no final decisions regarding meters or any associated costs have been made.
“We’re looking at trying to monetize the visitors into Southport,” said Hargrove. “This is just one of the ways that we’re looking at doing that. All of these people who visit Southport are having an effect on our water and sewer system, our roads system, and just everything. It’s not fair or equitable to the citizens of Southport to have to support that entirely on their own. I don’t know whether (paid parking) will ever take place.
“Encroachment in the right-of-way is a very sensitive subject here in Southport. We have no intention at this point in time to implement any kind of enforcement on that.
“That would strictly be a board decision.”
The Board of Aldermen plan to revisit the issue in the coming months.
