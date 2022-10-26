211 project

Construction crews are clearing the land along N.C. Highway 211 as part of the widening project.

 

No road closures are expected in the forseeable future with the Highway 211 expansion project underway, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Noticeable construction has been taking place along Highway 211, starting at N.C. Highway 906 and ending at the Southport Walmart. DOT Engineer Anthony Law said much of what the public has seen so far has been utility work, like ongoing water and sewer line installations. Construction crews also are installing ditches and drainage structures along the roadway, with focus primarily on excavating and relocating utility lines.