No road closures are expected in the forseeable future with the Highway 211 expansion project underway, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Noticeable construction has been taking place along Highway 211, starting at N.C. Highway 906 and ending at the Southport Walmart. DOT Engineer Anthony Law said much of what the public has seen so far has been utility work, like ongoing water and sewer line installations. Construction crews also are installing ditches and drainage structures along the roadway, with focus primarily on excavating and relocating utility lines.
“The work is ongoing,” Law said. “AT&T has been doing some splicing through the area, and we’re helping them relocate some of their utilities.
“So far, everything is on schedule.”
While road closures are expected as the expansion continues, Law said none are planned in the immediate future. When closures begin, the goal is for them to take place primarily at night.
“We’ll be focusing on utilities and ditch work in the near future,” said Law, adding that he doesn’t expect anything to change in the next 30 days.
In December 2021, the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded Rocky Mount contractor Barnhill Contracting Co. a $217-million contract to widen Highway 211 from Midway Road (Highway 906) to Southport at the Highway 87 intersection. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.