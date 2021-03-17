Roads and highways strewn with litter are not the best first impressions Brunswick County can make, according to recently elected state representative Charlie Miller.
Miller, who also serves as Chief Deputy for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, is probably more aware of the problem than many as he travels county roads and commutes between here and Raleigh.
“It’s a statewide problem,” Miller says. “That’s why representatives John Bell, Brenden Jones and myself are co-sponsoring House Bill 100 - the Highway Cleanup Act 2021.”
The legislation has bipartisan support and provides for additional enforcement and stiffer fines for littering. It will provide funds for marketing and communication to promote awareness and recruit volunteers for cleanup programs as well.
The bill also provides $10,000 grants to 14 sheriff’s offices across the state that have trash cleanup programs in place. Brunswick County is one of those.
“These are the low-risk, county jail inmates you see picking up litter along our roads,” Miller stated. “They collect the trash then leave the bags along the roadside for North Carolina Department of Transportation crews to pick up.”
The Sheriff’s Office currently has only enough funding to do the trash pickups twice a week, according to Miller. The work was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed last month.
“With this increased funding, the Sheriff’s Office should be able to pay personnel to run the program five days a week, which will really help,” Miller added.
The state and county also rely heavily on volunteers in NCDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and other local initiatives to help keep roads and highways tidy. Volunteer groups, such as those from St. James and Rivermist, have been especially effective on stretches of NC 211, according to Miller.
He encourages anyone concerned about litter to look into the Adopt-A-Highway program.
Talkin’ trash
Litter an eyesore for Brunswick County visitors, residents
North Carolina Litter Sweep is also on tap for April 10-24. Traditionally scheduled for April and September, Litter Sweep is NCDOT’s biannual, statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.
Along with volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect the orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteers. Teams of volunteers are provided with cleanup supplies - such as reversible orange and blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests - from their local NCDOT county maintenance yard office.
For more information about participating, call Brunswick County’s litter management coordinator at 910-259-4919.