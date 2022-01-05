Speed bumps have started popping up across Southport in recent months and more are on the way.
The city installed what it calls “speed calming devices” on Park Avenue between East Leonard Street and Moore Street on Oct. 12 in an effort to slow down lead-footed drivers. Three more sets of bumps were installed on Dec. 17 on Stuart Avenue between East Leonard and East Moore Streets.
Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove said the speed calming devices are temporary for now, but a more permanent solution is expected once costs are factored into next year’s budget.
“They’re going to stay there until we appropriate money to put in permanent speed calming devices,” Hargrove said. “The purpose is to slow people down on these side residential streets.”
The city conducted a speed study in different parts of town last spring and summer and identified areas that were seeing a higher than normal level of speeding. The study followed a public workshop where residents complained of speeders running through their neighborhoods.
“We heard a lot of complaints and that triggered us into doing the study,” said Hargrove. “[The Southport Police Department] is very much in support of it.”
Once a more permanent remedy is in place, Hargrove said the new speed calming devices will be less aggressive than the ones currently in place throughout the city. While he didn’t want to mention specific streets under consideration for future speed bumps, Hargrove said residents haven’t seen the last of them.
“To be honest, there’s probably going to be more to come,” Hargrove said. “No final decisions have been made on exactly where and when, and I don’t want to get ahead of myself. They’re probably going to come to other parts of the city as well. We will hopefully put money into the budget to put some speed calming devices in that are not quite as aggressive as these, similar to what you would see at Costco.”
Hargrove said the devices are proven to help reduce speeding on residential street.