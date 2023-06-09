A 42-lot subdivision took a step closer to becoming a reality Thursday night when the Southport Board of Aldermen approved a preliminary plat that had been tabled at its May meeting.
By a vote of 5-1, the board carried a motion to approve the Oakton preliminary plat plan off Stuart Avenue, with the added condition that the construction traffic not use Sand Dollar Lane. Alderman Robert Carroll cast the dissenting vote.
To introduce the Oakton discussion at the Southport Community Building, Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said, “Next item on the agenda is the, ah, the sometimes the sequel is as good as the movie original, so we have the Oakton preliminary plan continued,” and called on Development Services Director Travis Henley to lead the discussion. Hensley stated the plat proposal before the aldermen was the same as before - that there have been no changes made.
The Oakton plat application had met the standards and criteria of Southport’s Unified Development Ordinance, received the blessing of city staff and the planning board. That left the board of aldermen in a position of granting approval or facing the possibility of a lawsuit. City attorney Brady Herman had advised the aldermen to approve the preliminary plat should it meet the UDO standards.
Attorney Worth Mills, representing the developer Greg Lane of Stanley Martin Homes, told the board, “We are in support of a condition that would prohibit construction traffic coming from The Hammocks subdivision via Sand Dollar (Lane), and so we would support a condition to that end.”