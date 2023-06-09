A 42-lot subdivision took a step closer to becoming a reality Thursday night when the Southport Board of Aldermen approved a preliminary plat that had been tabled at its May meeting.

By a vote of 5-1, the board carried a motion to approve the Oakton preliminary plat plan off Stuart Avenue, with the added condition that the construction traffic not use Sand Dollar Lane. Alderman Robert Carroll cast the dissenting vote.

