Members of the Brunswick County Health Services team posed with the board of commissioners for a photo at the July 17 meeting. The health services team was recognized for passing 146 of 147 activities in its accreditation by the North Carolina Local Public Health Accreditation. (Photo by Bob Liepa)
Brunswick County Health Services officials recently brought to the board of commissioners results of community health opinion surveys that provided the basis for the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.
Forty-eight interviews were conducted with municipal leadership, Brunswick County Health Services, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Dosher Memorial Hospital, social service providers and community based organizations. Surveys were completed by 795 county residents (more than double the goal), and 36 people participated in focus groups.
Health educator Travis Greer said the number of respondents “increased our confidence in the reliability in the data.”
Among the key findings, access to healthcare topped the list of health issues, followed by health insurance, elder care options, mental health and chronic disease.
It was pointed out that the county’s leading cause of death in 2019 (the most recent data available) was cancer, with a rate of 265.4 per 100,000 population according to North Carolina Vital Statistics. That is roughly consistent with a rate of 276.1 for the five-year period from 2015-19.
Heart disease was the second-leading cause of deaths in the county at 237.4 in 2019. Brunswick County had 147.6 coronary heart disease deaths per 100,000 from 2016-20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was more than the United States (112.5) and North Carolina (100.2).
Among the community concerns is insurance affordability. Of the survey respondents, 5.7% reported not having health insurance.
In terms of environmental concerns, safe drinking water and water pollution topped the list. Child maltreatment and sexual/domestic violence were the biggest community concerns.
Health services director David Howard said, “The information in this assessment provides a deeper understanding of residents’ opinions and key insights about our health, illness, services, and important information about health risk factors, quality of life, mortality, morbidity, community assets, community change and essential services.”
Meanwhile, the Brunswick County Health Services team was recognized for its accreditation by the North Carolina Local Public Health Accreditation. The team achieved a near-perfect score, passing 146 of 147 activities.
Help is coming
Help is on the way for Brunswick County’s engineering staff.
A request to add two engineering project manager positions with a hiring range of $65,701-$88,696 was approved by the board of commissioners at its July 17 meeting.
Engineering services director William Pinnix said the positions would help alleviate the workload strains on the department.
“The engineering department has experienced a significant increase in workload … over the last several years, basically since right before Covid,” Pinnix told the board during the meeting at the David R. Sandifer County Administration Building in Bolivia.
“It’s like a dam burst and it just got out of control all of a sudden,” he said. “So now we’re at the point where I just don’t see any other way around it other than the (new) positions.”
The request was met with understanding by the commissioners, who voted to approve it, 3-0.
“I know how swamped they are, and they have been for a long time,” Vice Chairman Mike Forte said. “This probably should have been done a while ago.”
“You have impressed me, you have impressed us through the years,” Commissioner J. Martin Cooke said. “You don’t have to prove to us that you need it. We know you need it.”
Tuning into broadcasting
Brunswick County will look into the possibility of having its board of commissioners meetings broadcast or streamed online.
Mike Forte brought up the subject, asking if staff could look into what it would take to broadcast meetings.
“I’m in favor of doing this,” Commissioner Frank Williams said. “I think probably the best place to put this is on our own website. I don’t have cable. I’m not depending on cable, but I can find it online. More and more people have cut cable and if we do it, I want to make sure we do it in a way that everybody can hear it. I’ve been in a lot of hybrid meetings where about half of the people hear about what half the people are saying, and not the other half. We need to make sure it is done in a way where it works; it’s not just duct tape.”
County Manager Steve Stone said staff will get back to the board with a proposal.