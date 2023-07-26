Brunswick County Health Services

Members of the Brunswick County Health Services team posed with the board of commissioners for a photo at the July 17 meeting. The health services team was recognized for passing 146 of 147 activities in its accreditation by the North Carolina Local Public Health Accreditation. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

Brunswick County Health Services officials recently brought to the board of commissioners results of community health opinion surveys that provided the basis for the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.

Forty-eight interviews were conducted with municipal leadership, Brunswick County Health Services, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Dosher Memorial Hospital, social service providers and community based organizations. Surveys were completed by 795 county residents (more than double the goal), and 36 people participated in focus groups.