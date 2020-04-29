Southport Mayor Joseph P. Hatem has ordered the immediate closure of all nonessential businesses, including those that meet social distancing requirements.
On Tuesday, through a revised version of the city’s state of emergency proclamation, the mayor has overridden the governor’s direction that nonessential businesses can stay open if they comply with certain standards, such as keeping six feet away from others.
The declaration also prohibits businesses from operating while awaiting responses from the Department of Revenue on requests to be considered essential.
Business owners who violate the order will be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor.
After the city began instructing nonessential businesses to close in recent weeks, many sought essential statuses from the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Some of those received responses but did not qualify for the essential designation. However, the third sentence in the rejection letter informs the applicant that they can continue to operate as long as they follow social distancing requirements.
The mayor’s proclamation formally authorizes him to deny this as a basis for an establishment to continue operations.
“They cannot use this ambiguous loophole that just by social distancing they can stay open,” Hatem said. “Because as mayor and as a city, we have the authority to keep these nonessential businesses closed to help stop the spread of this disease. I feel like from a public health point of view, that’s what we should continue doing.”
Under Executive Order 121, local governments may set stricter standards for businesses.
“We can be more restrictive and we will be to protect the citizens,” Hatem stated.
However, Executive Order 131 outlines statewide standards for retailers. It prohibits local governments from contradicting the state’s rules about occupancy, social distance marking and cleaning. Other aspects may be regulated by the city.
Last Thursday, the City of Southport published a list of measures for open retailers to follow. Although the information is cited as from Executive Order 131, the instructions are stricter and more specific.
The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the mayor that states the requirements are “beyond the state’s directives.”
“Clear, concise and credible information should (be) given to the retailers and the general public,” wrote Lucinda Arnold, president of the Chamber of Commerce.
When asked if the city would stick with the compliance measures as described in the post, despite them not lining up exactly with Executive Order 131, Hatem said, it’s “what we want to accomplish.” He added that retailers would not need to spray the entire store with disinfectant as described in the message, but they should clean high-touch surfaces.
Hatem said police will probably not be sent to enforce the measures, but if the city receives a complaint it would contact the business and ask them to comply.
The post, titled “A MESSAGE FROM THE CITY MANAGER, EO 121 AND 131 COMPLIANCE FOR RETAIL,” states that cloth face masks and nitrile gloves must be worn at all times by employees and that customers need to also wear face masks and gloves to enter. However, in the governor’s executive order, retail establishments are merely recommended to supply and encourage the use of cloth face coverings for employees.
The post asserts that staff must be posted at the store’s entrance to enforce the capacity rule and that six-feet distances should be marked coming in the doorway. In the governor’s order, both of these guidelines only apply to businesses that have reached emergency maximum occupancy or expect to do so.
The post also asserts that aisles be marked with arrows to designate one-way traffic. But within the statewide order, this is merely a recommendation for high-volume establishments.