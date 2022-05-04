Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Brunswick County, but the number of people going to the hospital for the virus is not, according to Dr. Thomas Holland, Dosher Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, at Monday’s Dosher Board of Trustees monthly meeting.
The positivity rate in the county has jumped from 2.8% a month ago to 15%, Holland said, and the seven-day average rose from 59 to 79 during the same time period. The trend, however, hasn’t translated into a rise in hospitalizations.
“Interesting in all of this is that there hasn’t really been any recent hospitalizations for COVID, which suggests that the newest strain is more contagious but less severe,” Holland said. “That’s what we’re observing right now.”
Dosher’s approach to COVID will stay the same in the near future: visitors are required to wear masks inside the hospital when around patients. Vaccinated visitors can choose not to when they’re away from patients in a private setting. Holland said the CDC is recommending a second booster shot for adults over age 50 and those who may be immunocompromised.
Holland attributed the latest spike in cases to the recent Easter holiday, and said a similar increase could be expected following the Fourth of July. The best defense against COVID-19, Holland said, is to get vaccinated and boosted if applicable.
“I think we are doing better,” said Holland. “The bump that we’re seeing now is expected after the Easter holiday. The trend seems to be that it’s mutating to a strain that is more contagious but less severe. You also have to look at the fact that in Brunswick County 65% of people have been vaccinated. Even if they get a more severe strain it has less of an effect on them, on average.”
Chief of Staff Dr. Andre Minor said the masking policy inside Dosher clinics also will remain the same. Due to the number of patients coming to clinics with respiratory issues, Minor said masking will remain mandatory in a closed, high-risk environment like a waiting room. Patients no longer have to wait in their cars and can enter the clinics.
“We make the assumption of COVID regardless,” said Minor. “We have a number of patients coming in with respiratory illness and, not knowing what their status is when they’re in the lobby waiting, we just require mask at all times.”
Minor said nearly 37% of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and still can spread and carry the virus.
CFO leaving Dosher
Dosher Chief Financial Officer Brandon Hughes is stepping down from his position to pursue another opportunity.
Dosher President Lynda Stanley announced Hughes’ resignation Monday night and said the search for a new CFO would begin as soon as possible. An interim CFO will serve in Hughes’ place until a permanent replacement is found.
“We certainly hate to see Brandon go,” said Stanley. “He’s done an outstanding job, but we certainly wish him well.”
Board of Trustees Chair Robert Howard thanked Hughes for his efforts, saying that while he began his time as CFO under “strange circumstances,” he handled the transition well.
“You have given us information that has been unparalleled for the board members,” Howard said. “For the last four or five years, we’ve never had this quality of information that has been provided for board review, which is essential to our decision-making processes. I commend you for all that you’ve done for the hospital.”
Hughes thanked the board for giving him the chance and the opportunity to work with them. Hughes went on to provide a very positive update on the hospital’s finances during his monthly report, as revenues came in higher than expected.