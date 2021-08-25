As if he were an incoming freshman, U.S. Rep. David Rouzer (R–7th Congressional District) was given a tour of Brunswick Community College facilities during the opening week of classes.
The tour reinforced what SmartAsset.com has calculated: that BCC, for the second consecutive year, is the No. 1 community college in America.
During an Aug. 19 meeting in the Board of Trustees executive boardroom with BCC President Dr. Gene Smith along with several faculty and staff, Rouzer gave Smith a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition “in recognition of outstanding and invaluable service to the community.”
“The community college system in North Carolina has always been a crown jewel,” Rouzer said, “and you all have just really proved it once again. It’s a great and high honor to be ranked No. 1 in the country and do incredible work.
“It’s really important for our job creators, our small businesses that need talent, that need expertise, that need that qualified workforce,” Rouzer added.
Smith emphasized it was the BCC team, “the outstanding work of the faculty and staff ... that we are able to be so successful.”
COVID transition
Several staff and faculty members talked about the BCC programs, and Rouzer asked about new curricula.
“I’m assuming that was driven by some local need?,” Rouzer asked.
“That’s right,” said Eric Holloman, dean of professional and technical services, adding that the school sometimes does surveys.
Rouzer also wanted to know how many students were enrolled, and learned there are 1,643 curriculum students and around 2,000 students in workforce/continuing education.
As far as the effect of COVID-19 on BCC’s classroom instruction (Zoom versus in-class instruction), Smith told Rouzer the transition was immediate.
“When COVID started, we transitioned from Friday to Monday, from what our normal schedule was to almost everything being online,” Smith said. “We were able to transition because we’re used to being prepared for the hurricanes.
“I can’t tell you it wasn’t difficult. It’s still difficult today.”
Keeping up with demands
Smith said the college has found some new tools and some new techniques, and that its instructors have learned new ways. He added that he’s very proud of the way they have stepped up and learned new ways to teach students.
“It’s a challenge daily,” Smith stated. “I stay up at night thinking about what we need to do the next day to be safe.”
Kevin Lee spoke about information technology, noting BCC has state-of-the art computers for students to train on, adding that it’s one of the school’s highest demands.
“We get phone calls: ‘What can I do to get into this field?’” Lee said.
Rouzer was also interested in the school’s computer security.
“Cyber and IT are going to get more and more important all the time,” he said. “We’ve seen that first-hand with Colonial Pipeline. Cyber really is the warfare of the future - that and I’m afraid pandemics, maybe, too. Hopefully, not. But cyber, definitely.”
Rouzer stated that he knows that a lot of businesses get their assets frozen and wind up paying a ransom, then the hackers call and say, “Hey, buy our insurance plan and we won’t hack you anymore.”
“It’s a real business,” he told the group.
‘It’s a whole new world’
Rouzer then asked what services BCC has for students who are uncertain about their interests and majors.
“Do you ever have anybody walk in and say, ‘I want to improve my skill set, but my interests are so varied I’m no sure which way to go?’ Where you test their aptitudes to see where they are going to be most interested or most capable?”
Smith said such a process began three weeks ago to help students decide whether to enroll in curriculum or in continuing education.
“Now,” Smith explained, “students go to one space and talk with our advisers and let them know what their interests are so then our advisers can help them to assess what is their best pathway.”
“I’ve often thought,” Rouzer said, “a lot of kids, because their aptitudes aren’t identified early, that’s why they end up in the gangs and on the streets - because they don’t have anything that is of interest to them. But you capture them early with what their aptitude is, it becomes fun, interesting, exciting.
“It’s a whole new world.”
“But the nice thing about BCC,“ Smith told Rouzer, “if you want to get your baccalaureate degree, your master’s degree, your doctoral degree, you can start here. Our college transfer faculty are outstanding and provide an unbelievable foundation for our students.”
Making a difference
Rouzer then asked about BCC demographics.
“Are 95% of these students from Brunswick County?,” he asked Smith.
“We actually have students that come from surrounding counties because of the opportunity,” Smith said. “We ask them, ‘Why do you come to BCC?’ and they say, ‘You offer these certifications that make a difference for us.’ We like to make sure we’re serving the citizens of Brunswick County first, but we welcome anybody who wants an opportunity to come here.”
As the meeting ended, Smith assured Rouzer that BCC would continue to excel in education.
“Just because we’re the best community college in America last year and this year,” Smith said, “doesn’t mean we don’t have areas to improve. We’re constantly working on doing that and we’re identifying those areas. Our goal is continue to meet the needs of our community with a level of excellence that - as our vision statement says - exceeds stakeholder expectations. That’s what we’re trying to do every day.”