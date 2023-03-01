Residents and property owners will have another chance to learn about and address paid parking plans for the beach areas on Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at town hall.
Town Manager David Kelly will offer an update on the plans, and Jim Varner of Otto Connect will describe how his company plans to enforce the rules. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session with speakers having up to three minutes to comment or ask questions.
Those who would like to speak are asked to sign up on a list before the meeting.
At issue is the contract calling for Otto Connect to collect parking fees and issue fines in the beach areas, roughly defined as places south of Davis Canal or south of East Oak Island Drive.
Residents and property owners who have registered their vehicles with the town may park in town-only spaces and any other space at no charge (the registration costs $10). Property owners may register up to three vehicles, including low-speed vehicles (golf carts).
Council decided non-residents and visitors will pay $5 per hour, $20 per day, $80 per week and $175 per season, with a limit of 1,000 seasonal passes issued. The change also restricts right-of-way parking across the island. Otto Connect will be in charge of enforcement in beach areas; the police department
See Oak Island, page 6A
will enforce the rules in the “wooded section,” north of Davis Canal and Oak Island Drive.
Mayor Liz White said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss paid parking in beach areas, and there would be no discussion about the rules banning parking in the rights of way: any right of way discussion will take place at the regular at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, meeting.
“We want to establish clarity about paid parking and tell people what they can expect,” White said. “We need to establish order and safety at peak visitor times; this will be helpful to everyone.”
Under the plan adopted January 10, the number of parking spaces reserved for residents will roughly double to a total of 364. There are now approximately 1,200 total spaces on the first and second rows, according to the town’s contract with the vendor.
Opposition to paid parking reached a crescendo last month when a group of five residents filed paperwork to recall four council members who have supported the concept. The group abandoned its efforts after obtaining only a fraction of the 2,050 signatures needed to proceed.
The town has been working all winter to clearly mark allowed spaces and fit the areas with parking stops, gravel and signage.